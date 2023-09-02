Airline News Airport News Aviation News Canada Travel Newsletter Short News USA Travel News

Calgary Is The Most Connected City in North America

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
WestJet will add flights to its previously announced winter schedule, with new service from Calgary to both Ottawa and Los Angeles. 

Calgary remains the most connected city in North America, with under two million residents, thanks to Canadian-based Westjet.

Beginning October 30, WestJet will double its daily service between  Calgary and Ottawa, adding seven additional weekly flights during peak travel periods. In addition, five weekly flights have been added between Calgary and Los Angeles. In total, WestJet will operate close to 900 weekly flights from YYC Calgary International Airport during peak travel periods this winter season. 

