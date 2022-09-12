Brazil business tourism gaining new momentum

With more than 80% of the Brazilian population vaccinated with two or more doses against COVID-19, Brazil is surging ahead with tourism.

Brazilian tourism has been going through a period of renewal, reopening, and reestablishing pre-pandemic levels with investments, infrastructure improvement, and security. The country is resuming air frequencies to 2020 standards and is once again recording positive numbers of international arrivals and spending.

BUSINESS TOURISM TRIPLES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

In the second half of this year, the sector earned almost BRL$ 5 billion in the period, more than triple the result recorded at the same time in 2021. The data are from the Brazilian Association of Corporate Travel Agencies (Abracorp).

The highlight was the air services segment, which moved BRL$ 3 billion. But the other areas of business tourism also grew in revenue. The national hotel industry had a jump of close to 32%. Revenue went from BRL$ 542 million to BRL$ 712 million. Car rentals also increased in the period, adding an extra BRL$ 20 million.

The survey also pointed out that the other segments registered increases in the two quarters of this year. The national hotel industry had a jump of 31.4% when compared to the first quarter of 2022. The income went from BRL$ 542.08 million to BRL$ 712.8 million.

As a whole, including other types of travel, such as leisure, the tourism sector earned BRL $ 100 billion in the first half of 2022. The amount is 33% higher than the result in the same month in 2021. The data is from the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services, and Tourism in São Paulo.

UNITED STATES LEADS THE ARRIVAL OF LONG-DISTANCE FLIGHTS AND ACCOMMODATIONS IN BRAZIL

The year 2022 has marked the resumption of tourism in Brazil, and the movement of the country’s international air network is one of the main thermometers that prove the recovery of the sector. On the rise each month, Brazilian air connectivity with the world operates at more than 80% of the capacity observed in 2019. Argentina, the United States, and Portugal were the countries with the most flights to Brazil in the first half, with 10,800 arrivals.

The United States appears in first place among long-haul destinations, with 3,972 flights, followed by Portugal, with 2,661. Argentina, a neighboring country, sent 4,250 flights to Brazil, leading the overall connectivity ranking with the country.

And the five most booked Brazilian destinations by international tourists on the Booking.com platform, based on a survey by the site, during the month of July 2022 were: 1) Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 2) São Paulo (SP), 3 ) Foz do Iguaçu (PR), 4) Salvador (BA) and 5) Fortaleza (CE). The platform’s data collection also identified the nationalities that made the most reservations in Brazilian destinations in July 2022. Argentina, the United States, France, Uruguay, and Germany make up the Top 5.

ROCK IN RIO SHOULD ATTRACT 10,000 INTERNATIONAL TOURISTS FROM 21 COUNTRIES

According to the Rock in Rio organization, it is estimated that 10,000 international tourists will enjoy the seven days of shows, arriving in Brazil from 21 different countries. These visitors will see nearly 700 artists, 250 shows, and 500 hours of experience.

“This demonstrates the strength that major events, such as Rock in Rio, have to promote international tourism.”

“To give you an idea, in just six months, the revenue of the business segment, which includes major events, congresses, seminars, among others, has already surpassed the entire year of 2021, with BRL$ 4.8 billion,” said the President from Embratur, Silvio Nascimento.

For this edition of the festival, the organization calculates the creation of 28 thousand of jobs, from the production of the show to the structuring of the park, such as assembly, cleaning, and many other sectors. The estimated economic impact for this edition, according to data from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), is around BRL$ 1.7 billion in the city of Rio de Janeiro through the hotel chain, commerce, and tourist attractions. More than 60% of the public is from out of town.

TEN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTS IN BRAZIL ARE IN THE TOP-100 OF THE MOST PUNCTUAL IN THE WORLD

A ranking released by the Official Aviation Guide (OAG), an institution specializing in travel data from more than 1,200 airports around the world, places 10 international airports in Brazil among the 100 best in terms of punctuality. The study refers to the month of July 2022.

The capitals Vitória (ES), Fortaleza (CE), Belo Horizonte (MG), Curitiba (PR), Campo Grande (MS), Cuiabá (MT), São Luís (MA), João Pessoa (PB) and Aracaju (SE) are on the list of international airports, which also includes the city of Petrolina (PE). Nationals in Juazeiro do Norte (CE), Londrina (PR), Montes Claros (MG), São José do Rio Preto (SP), Uberlândia (MG) and Teresina (PI) also appear in the ranking of the most punctual.

The President of Embratur, Silvio Nascimento, emphasized that the Brazilian international air network has maintained the pace of recovery, operating above 70% of the numbers reached in 2019, and having airports among the best in the world helps the Agency’s effort to add more and more flights to the country.

“We have been working hard to promote Brazil in strategic markets and have held meetings with airlines to increase our connectivity. Having the quality infrastructure and fulfilling essential commitments for a good travel experience, such as punctuality, is an asset to attract even more international travelers to Brazil,” said Nascimento.

