Travel Technology News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Oman Travel Short News

Bahwan Travel Agencies and Amadeus Partner in Oman

Add Comment
53 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Bahwan Travel Agencies and Amadeus Partner in Oman, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Amadeus and Oman’s Bahwan Travel Agencies LLC announced new strategic partnership.

The partnership will see Bahwan Travel Agencies LLC integrating various solutions from Amadeus, including Amadeus Web Services, Selling Platform and Productivity Suite.

Key solutions Bahwan Travel Agencies LLC will implement is Amadeus All Fares for shopping and Amadeus Robotics for fare optimization.

The partnership between Bahwan Travel Agencies LLC and Amadeus represents a significant step forward for Oman’s travel industry, promising enhanced services, efficient operations, and more customer-centric approach.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing