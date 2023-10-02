Bahwan Travel Agencies and Amadeus Partner in Oman

Amadeus and Oman’s Bahwan Travel Agencies LLC announced new strategic partnership.

The partnership will see Bahwan Travel Agencies LLC integrating various solutions from Amadeus, including Amadeus Web Services, Selling Platform and Productivity Suite.

Key solutions Bahwan Travel Agencies LLC will implement is Amadeus All Fares for shopping and Amadeus Robotics for fare optimization.

The partnership between Bahwan Travel Agencies LLC and Amadeus represents a significant step forward for Oman’s travel industry, promising enhanced services, efficient operations, and more customer-centric approach.