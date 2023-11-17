Bahamas Tourism People-to-People Program Wins at City Nation Place Awards 2023

Recognized by City Nation Place for its dedication to involving local citizens in tourism, BMOTIA’s nationwide initiative, the People-to-People Experience, has been operating in The Islands of The Bahamas for nearly 50 years, starting in 1975. The initiative, led by Bernadette Bastian, General Manager of Family Island Development at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, is a complimentary visitor program that connects inquisitive travelers with Bahamian ambassadors, providing a local guide to the islands. The experience offers an authentic and informal glimpse into Bahamian hospitality and culture, akin to visiting a friend, providing a genuine experience of island life.

Evaluated by a panel of respected professionals from global tourism organizations, BMOTIA was commended for its efforts in providing immersive cultural experiences for visitors.

Latia Duncombe, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, commented:

“This achievement is truly extraordinary for our People-to-People Program, our dedicated team and the entire Bahamian community, especially as we approach the momentous 50th anniversary of the People-to-People Experience.”

“What began as a means for locals to connect with our visitors has grown into a distinguished initiative with a half-century legacy,” continued Duncombe. “Over 400 Bahamian citizens have wholeheartedly embraced the program; their willingness to open their homes and lives to visitors is invaluable, offering an authentic showcase of our culture, heritage and landscape to hundreds of guests each year.”

The City Nation Place Awards, established in 2015, aims to benchmark and acknowledge global contributors in the placemaking sector, highlighting the best strategies for growing and managing the reputation of destinations, ranging from towns to cities, regions to countries.

To learn more about the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation’s People-to-People Experience, please visit: https://www.bahamas.com/plan-your-trip/people-to-people.

