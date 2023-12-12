Avolon To Buy 100 New Airbus A321neo Jets

Avolon, the global leasing firm, has committed to purchasing 100 A321neo planes, bringing their total order for the A321neo to 190 aircraft. This agreement ensures Avolon’s supply chain for the most popular single aisle Family in the world.

With this latest agreement, Avolon’s total firm order-tally directly from Airbus rises to 632 aircraft, and includes A320, A330 and A350 Families. In September, Avolon ordered 20 A330neo aircraft to take advantage of growing global widebody demand.

The A321neo is the biggest aircraft in Airbus’ A320neo Family, providing exceptional range and performance. With its advanced engines and Sharklets, the A321neo achieves a 50% reduction in noise, over 20% fuel savings, and a decrease in CO₂ emissions compared to older single-aisle planes.

Furthermore, it offers the widest cabin space for passengers. Over 5,600 A321neos have been ordered by 100+ customers worldwide.