American Airlines placed an order with Embraer for 4 new E175s at a value of over US$230 million.

The aircraft will be operated by American’s wholly owned subsidiary, Envoy Air. With all deliveries in Q4 2024, Envoy’s all E-Jet fleet will grow to over 150 aircraft by the end of 2024.

The E175 entered service in North America in 2005 and comes with two-by-two seating. The worldwide E170/E175 fleet has accumulated over 19.5 million flight hours with Envoy having flown 1.3 million of these hours.