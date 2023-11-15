Alaska Airlines New Global Award Redemptions

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan is now making earling and using miles even easier with a more straightforward set of award charts for all its oneworld and partner airlines that will be effective in March 2024.

The new Alaska Airlines charts are divided into three regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. They provide clearly defined ‘starting from’ redemption rates that vary depending on the distance being flown.

With the new distance-based structure, 60% of partner nonstop routes in economy class and 64% of routes in business class will start at a lower price point. The streamlined information gives a better idea of how many miles are needed to fly to and within regions of the world.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala beginning in December.