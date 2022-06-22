A new Chapter for Anguilla Tourist Board just started

The Board of Directors of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) appointed Mrs. Chantelle Richardson to the position of Deputy Director of Tourism, effective June 20, 2022.

In her new capacity, Mrs. Richardson will be predominantly responsible for leading and managing the Anguilla Tourist Board’s internal and external relationships and communications, including procurement, human resources, public relations, government relations, ATB policy, and corporate restructuring.



“We are delighted to confirm Chantelle Richardson as Deputy Director, a position in which she has acted capably and competently over the past two months,” declared ATB Chairman Mr. Kenroy Herbert. “She has proven to be a significant asset to the ATB over the years, and we are happy to recognize her contribution with this well-deserved promotion.”



Mrs. Richardson is an industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in Tourism, Sales, and Marketing in both the public and private sectors. She has served the Anguilla Tourist Board in a variety of capacities over the course of her tourism career. Immediately prior to assuming the position of Deputy Director of Tourism, Mrs. Richardson served as Coordinator, International Markets, responsible for managing the operations of all the organization’s international agencies.