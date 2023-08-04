Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Tourism News Destination News feeds News Update Newsletter Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News USA Travel News

35K More Seats on Delta’s Latin America, Caribbean Flights

Add Comment
3 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read

New flights announcement translates into a 30% increase in available seats compared to Delta’s last year’s winter season.

Delta Ar Lines announced an increase of flight frequencies to Latin American and Caribbean winter destinations from six of its US hubs.

New flights announcement translates into a 30% increase in available seats compared to Delta’s last year’s winter season.

According to Delta, there are added frequencies to nine destinations in the region including Guatemala and Liberia, Costa Rica, in Central America, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It also creates a crucial gateway to the US for customers, providing them with seamless onward connections to as many as 100 US cities through Delta’s hub in Atlanta.

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to  www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or  hotline@flyersrights.org as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

With this added service, Delta will boost Saturday frequencies to the following cities:

From Atlanta:

Three times to St. Thomas
Twice to St. Maarten

Twice to Guatemala

Three times to San José

Three times to Liberia

Six times to San Juan

From New York-JFK:

Three times to Cancun

From Detroit:

Twice to Punta Cana

Twice to Montego Bay

Twice to San Juan

From Minneapolis:

Twice to Punta Cana

Twice to Montego Bay

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly