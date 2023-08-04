35K More Seats on Delta’s Latin America, Caribbean Flights

New flights announcement translates into a 30% increase in available seats compared to Delta’s last year’s winter season.

Delta Ar Lines announced an increase of flight frequencies to Latin American and Caribbean winter destinations from six of its US hubs.

According to Delta, there are added frequencies to nine destinations in the region including Guatemala and Liberia, Costa Rica, in Central America, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It also creates a crucial gateway to the US for customers, providing them with seamless onward connections to as many as 100 US cities through Delta’s hub in Atlanta.

With this added service, Delta will boost Saturday frequencies to the following cities:

From Atlanta:

Three times to St. Thomas

Twice to St. Maarten

Twice to Guatemala

Three times to San José

Three times to Liberia

Six times to San Juan

From New York-JFK:

Three times to Cancun

From Detroit:

Twice to Punta Cana

Twice to Montego Bay

Twice to San Juan

From Minneapolis:

Twice to Punta Cana

Twice to Montego Bay