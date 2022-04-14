Hawaii is the most expensive US state to own and run an Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicles (EV) are continuing to grow in popularity among motorists, with record numbers of drivers abandoning diesel and gasoline in favor of electric motors. Yet, many people remain wary of this new technology, as they are unconvinced of the benefits of running an electric vehicle over a traditionally fueled one.

Younger drivers, in particular, might be more interested in going straight to this new technology, as they won’t have formed an attachment to driving gasoline or diesel vehicles. So, if you’ve just passed your driving test, you may want to consider which electric vehicle is the best choice for you.

The top three cheapest electric vehicles to run

Auto industry experts named the most efficient electric vehicles to run, ranked according to how much it would cost to drive them 100 miles. Energy rates vary by state, so we have used national energy prices to calculate this ranking.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor is the most efficient electric vehicle to run, covering 100 miles on just $3.29 of charge. This allows it to travel over 3,000 miles for $100 worth of charging up, blowing the competition out of the water and putting non-electric vehicles to shame.

In second place is the standard Tesla Model 3 at just $3.45 of electricity for 100 miles, proving that the Tesla brand still has the edge when it comes to electric vehicle technology. Meanwhile, Hyundai IONIQ Electric claims third place with 100 miles’ worth of electricity coming in at $3.49, equating to 2,866 miles per $100.

The three best states for running an EV

The experts considered the difference in cost for running an electric vehicle in different parts of the country. By comparing energy prices in each state and using a Tesla Model 3 as their example EV, the analysts revealed the cheapest states for owning and running an electric car.

Washington and Idaho are the best states for running electric vehicles, with Tesla Model 3 owners able to get approximately 4,000 miles out of a $100 charge. That’s 40 miles for every dollar!

However, hot on their heels is Utah where you can charge up your Tesla Model 3 for just $5.90, which is barely a fraction more than Washington and Idaho where it would cost $5.88. In every other state, this cost would be above $6, with the cost in 11 states being over $10. The most expensive state to charge a Tesla Model 3 is Hawaii where it would cost $19.53, though this is still much cheaper than it would cost to fill up a comparable car with gas.

Top 10 best US states to run an EV

Rank State Average price of electricity($ per kWh) Estimated cost to charge Estimated cost per 100 miles Miles per $100 1 Washington 0.1022 $5.88 $2.50 3,998.98 1 Idaho 0.1022 $5.88 $2.50 3,998.98 3 Utah 0.1026 $5.90 $2.51 3,983.39 4 North Dakota 0.1091 $6.27 $2.67 3,746.06 5 Nebraska 0.1097 $6.31 $2.68 3,725.58 5 Wyoming 0.1097 $6.31 $2.68 3,725.58 7 Missouri 0.1102 $6.34 $2.70 3,708.67 8 Oregon 0.1141 $6.56 $2.79 3,581.91 9 Montana 0.1142 $6.57 $2.79 3,578.77 10 Arkansas 0.1153 $6.63 $2.82 3,544.63

The states where EV running costs have risen the most

Having performed similar research in 2021, the experts can now compare their data from year to year and reveal the states where running costs have risen the most.

Oklahoma has seen the biggest increase in the cost of charging up an electric vehicle, as energy prices have risen by a whopping 34.68% since last year. This brings the cost to run a Tesla for 100 miles up to $2.86, whereas it was previously $2.12, which equates to 1,212 fewer miles per $100.

Arkansas takes second place with a price increase of 25.78%, while Louisiana takes third place with an increase of 25.19%. In total, there are nine states where the cost of electricity has risen by more than 20% in the last year, while there are no states where the cost of charging an EV fell.

The state with by far the smallest increase in charging costs was Rhode Island, where energy prices only rose by 0.26%, which is equal to getting 4.72 fewer miles out of a $100 charge. Overall, there were 14 states with an increase lower than 10%, and only 4 states where the increase was below 5%.

Top 10 most expensive US states to run an EV