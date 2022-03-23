How exactly Hawaii opens for business on March 26

Like most other states across the country, Hawaii is throwing off their masks, welcoming tourists, and more than eager to jump start the economy. As announced by Hawaii Governor, effective this Friday, March 25, 2022, the State of Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program comes to an end. COVID restrictions already ended on March 5.

The land of Aloha is ready to welcome visitors back to Waikiki and all its other beaches in paradise along with the unique island cuisine and local culinary favorites, and exciting shopping from the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet to the Louis Vuitton on Kalakaua Avenue.

In the past few months, the Oʻahu Visitors Bureau (OVB), in conjunction with the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA), has been committed to fulfilling Oʻahu’s Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP). With the successful implementation of O‘ahu’s DMAP, the goal is to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of the island’s tourism over a three-year period, reduce tourism’s negative effects to enhance the visitor experience, and improve quality of life for residents.

“As our island is pleased and eager to continue welcoming travelers, this is a unique opportunity to promote and advance DMAP’s core values of regenerative and mindful tourism that will generate purposeful bonds with new travelers and reconnect with those who previously had to reschedule or cancel their vacation plans,” says OVB Executive Director Noelani Schilling-Wheeler.

With the ongoing Mālama Hawaiʻi campaign, OVB continues to share the spirit of aloha — a gift of love, hospitality and education without the expectation of a reward — with island visitors.

“Oʻahu has a bountiful list of impactful programs, activities and hotel partners…”

“…led by cognizant leaders who share OVB’s passion for the Mālama Hawaiʻi campaign,” adds Schilling-Wheeler. “This is a paramount campaign and a meaningful priority for OVB that enables travelers to experience environmental treasures and educate them on restoring Hawaiʻi’s rich culture and history.”

The ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i (Hawaiian language) word mālama means “to take care of, preserve and protect.” Through the Mālama Hawai‘i program, visitors can enjoy a more meaningful and enriching vacation experience in the Islands — and qualify for special hotel rewards — by participating in select voluntourism activities.

For more information on Mālama Hawai‘i and the program’s participating partners, click here.