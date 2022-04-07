New Canadian leisure airline names Toronto Pearson Airport its primary hub

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. the new, all-Canadian, leisure carrier, announced today that it will begin operations out of Toronto Pearson International Airport with a targeted start date in the summer of 2022. Toronto Pearson is Canada’s largest airport, and pre-COVID served 50.5 million arriving and departing passengers annually.

Canada Jetlines will operate out of the airport with a fleet of airbus family aircraft, starting with the A320. Canada Jetlines will operate to international destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean, and domestic cities in Canada. Charter Operations are targetted to commence in the summer of 2022.

“This is an exciting day for Canada Jetlines as we name Toronto Pearson as our primary travel hub, in preparation for summer service,” stated Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “This partnership will allow us to better service both domestic and international travelers to and from Canada’s busiest airport. We are optimistic for the future of Canada Jetlines and aim to strengthen the aviation industry in Toronto and beyond, increasing job opportunities and economic growth in the region.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Canada Jetlines to the Toronto Pearson family,” said Janik Reigate, Director of Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “The aviation activity at Toronto Pearson drives regional, provincial and national economic growth, and as we look to a brighter future as travel restrictions continue to ease, new partnerships such as this one will be vital to driving Canada’s post-pandemic recovery.”

This announcement follows Canada Jetlines’ unveiling of its first aircraft to media, friends, family, travel industry partners, including tourism boards, airports, travel agents, and hotels partners, along with the launch of the brand’s new website.