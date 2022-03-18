Canada Jetlines: New leisure airline ready is for take-off

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. the new, all-Canadian, leisure carrier applauds the Canadian Federal Government’s decision to drop pre-departure testing requirements for arrivals.

This update aligns with the airline’s launch, who are further encouraged by the news to remain on schedule with take-off slated for summer 2022. This launch is aligned to service seasonal travel demand predicted to return at record breaking levels. The government still requires pax to be fully vaccinated to board domestic and international flights departing from Canada. This policy is expected to be extended into April, according to CBC.

“We feel immense relief and excitement following the Minister of Health’s announcement on dropping pre-departure testing requirements for Canadian arrivals,” shared Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “This is a positive update for the travel industry as a whole and for Canadians who have been stuck at home for the past two summers. This decision will make it easier not only for citizens to feel at ease when traveling but also for bringing more travel back into Canada. This transition phase coincides with our upcoming launch and will be a key component in promoting travel back to Canada during peak season – then into the fall again with a forecasted record volumes of VFR and leisure traffic.”

The airline recently received Canadian ownership and control approval and the Stage 1 determination from the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) and is preparing for a VIP/media event on March 23, which will allow attendees to tour the first Canada Jetlines aircraft and learn more about the carrier’s progress towards take-off.