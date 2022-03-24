Urgent Disease Alert for Visitors in Waikiki at the Hilton Grand Vacations

The COVID-19 emergency is about to expire in Hawaii on Saturday, but today the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations located in Waikiki.

DOH is aware of two confirmed cases of non-Hawaiʻi residents diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease following a stay at The Grand Islander. The first case was diagnosed in June 2021 and the second case was diagnosed on March 6 or 7, 2022.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria. Legionnaires’ disease doesn’t spread from person to person. Instead, the bacteria spreads through the mist, such as from air-conditioning units for large buildings. Adults over the age of 50 and people with weak immune systems, chronic lung disease, or heavy tobacco use are most at risk. Many people exposed to the bacteria don’t develop symptoms. Those who do develop symptoms may experience cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and diarrhea. Legionnaire’s disease can be treated with antibiotics.

About 1 out of every 10 people who get sick with Legionnaires’ disease will die due to complications from their illness. For those who get Legionnaires’ disease during a stay in a healthcare facility, about 1 out of every 4 will die.

“While the risk to the general public is low, cases of Legionnaires’ disease are on the rise nationwide,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

Individuals who stayed at the Hilton Grand Islander in Waikiki in the last two weeks ..

..who develop symptoms or individuals who were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after a stay at the Grand Islander are encouraged to seek medical attention and contact DOH.”

Legionella bacteria are found in freshwater environments and can spread in water systems such as showerheads and sink faucets, cooling towers, hot tubs, and large plumbing systems.

The exact source of illness and extent of spread are still being investigated. DOH is working closely with the Grand Islander to protect public health and thanks to the Grand Islander for working cooperatively.

The Department of Health in Hawaii distributed a request to public health agencies across the country to report cases of Legionnaires’ disease with a travel history to Hawaiʻi.