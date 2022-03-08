Best US cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2022

Believe it or not, the first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade didn’t take place in Ireland. Its roots are actually in the U.S., though some say Boston while others claim New York.

Regardless, what began as a Catholic feast day and gained more recognition with a parade in the 18th Century is today one of America’s biggest cultural holidays.

More than 31 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry – that’s more than six times the population of Ireland.

As this lucky group of people expanded over the centuries, so too did American St. Paddy’s Day traditions.

Chicago, for instance, gained fame for dyeing its river green, while other places are now known for their elaborate pageants, pub crawls or long processions of marching bagpipers.

This year, Americans are projected to spend $5.87 billion on the holiday.

But not every city that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day is worth kissing the Irish for.

Industry analysts compared 200 of the largest cities across 18 key metrics to find the best places to wear green and save some, too. Their data set ranges from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.

The top 200 US cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebration, ranked by total score, St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety & accessibility, and St. Patrick’s Day weather:

1 Philadelphia, PA 67.35 3 50 55 24 2 Boston, MA 65.48 1 144 33 159 3 Pittsburgh, PA 64.88 5 116 29 20 4 Chicago, IL 62.18 4 139 62 131 5 San Francisco, CA 60.82 13 101 10 112 6 Reno, NV 60.56 27 31 31 36 7 Naperville, IL 60.44 12 28 73 134 8 Tampa, FL 59.89 2 183 118 27 9 Yonkers, NY 59.84 16 165 12 34 10 Buffalo, NY 59.45 7 158 42 149 11 New York, NY 59.42 6 197 19 34 12 Worcester, MA 59.32 11 152 32 120 13 Cleveland, OH 59.15 10 44 160 84 14 Henderson, NV 58.35 40 30 67 43 15 Cedar Rapids, IA 57.19 25 66 30 130 16 Cincinnati, OH 56.05 26 9 92 146 17 Milwaukee, WI 55.62 24 53 84 128 18 Boise, ID 55.5 19 157 58 89 19 Orlando, FL 55.46 20 167 51 36 20 Columbus, OH 55.41 54 7 79 70 21 Santa Rosa, CA 55.04 18 181 95 55 22 Washington, DC 54.62 38 92 68 22 23 Seattle, WA 54.59 8 191 6 196 24 Denver, CO 54.43 22 77 18 186 25 Syracuse, NY 54.24 15 151 24 187 26 Dayton, OH 54.06 9 123 193 88 27 Knoxville, TN 53.91 17 63 188 53 28 Madison, WI 53.79 73 5 9 132 29 Overland Park, KS 53.69 28 43 20 191 30 Omaha, NE 53.54 23 45 64 184 31 Providence, RI 53.38 29 129 50 129 32 Las Vegas, NV 52.99 30 105 130 73 33 Minneapolis, MN 52.72 34 71 69 148 34 St. Paul, MN 52.71 42 65 47 142 35 Olathe, KS 52.56 47 32 23 191 36 Santa Clarita, CA 52.54 43 163 110 43 37 Rochester, NY 52.5 14 184 63 154 38 Des Moines, IA 52.24 45 26 66 152 39 New Orleans, LA 52.01 32 95 170 19 40 Savannah, GA 51.99 36 178 93 27 41 Cary, NC 51.88 103 126 7 39 42 Grand Rapids, MI 51.83 66 6 115 121 43 Modesto, CA 51.83 97 12 119 73 44 Port St. Lucie, FL 51.75 55 149 53 107 45 Scottsdale, AZ 51.72 31 81 164 112 46 San Diego, CA 51.68 52 143 44 55 47 St. Petersburg, FL 51.61 21 193 86 49 48 Columbia, SC 51.5 49 122 181 1 49 New Haven, CT 51.48 53 175 45 51 50 Rockford, IL 51.47 44 46 154 125 51 Tempe, AZ 51.3 56 98 99 112 52 Fort Wayne, IN 51.17 68 35 87 111 53 Raleigh, NC 50.93 80 112 11 39 54 Baltimore, MD 50.8 79 42 117 12 55 Fort Lauderdale, FL 50.48 41 189 37 67 56 Durham, NC 50.41 144 4 36 9 57 Arlington, VA 50.15 33 192 88 33 58 Lakewood, CO 49.95 57 49 28 195 59 Huntsville, AL 49.83 74 91 132 17 60 Torrance, CA 49.75 120 86 34 112 61 Thousand Oaks, CA 49.71 61 115 112 91 62 Sioux Falls, SD 49.65 63 110 35 137 63 Alexandria, VA 49.37 64 156 123 22 64 Brownsville, TX 49.15 199 1 8 11 65 Warren, MI 49.08 111 10 162 72 66 Richmond, VA 49.08 62 69 149 64 67 Peoria, AZ 49 78 168 91 91 68 Jersey City, NJ 48.99 93 62 49 47 69 Joliet, IL 48.8 69 18 147 145 70 Salt Lake City, UT 48.72 77 47 126 107 71 Virginia Beach, VA 48.58 76 159 129 32 72 Portland, OR 48.52 35 164 16 197 73 Newark, NJ 48.38 102 29 82 47 74 Oceanside, CA 48.2 110 121 98 55 75 Lincoln, NE 48.15 88 19 40 188 76 Tulsa, OK 47.99 50 37 153 181 77 Sacramento, CA 47.94 92 54 109 36 78 Huntington Beach, CA 47.9 67 93 105 138 79 Lexington, KY 47.85 81 21 65 153 80 Pasadena, CA 47.76 116 103 76 73 81 Louisville, KY 47.61 51 78 114 174 82 Oxnard, CA 47.18 129 131 27 112 83 Winston-Salem, NC 46.85 137 107 140 7 84 Fullerton, CA 46.79 134 55 108 73 85 Orange, CA 46.77 139 55 85 91 86 Honolulu, HI 46.71 104 142 13 85 87 Tucson, AZ 46.63 82 120 70 126 88 Fort Collins, CO 46.5 86 33 61 175 89 Colorado Springs, CO 46.48 65 125 116 141 90 Gilbert, AZ 45.91 90 161 136 91 91 Los Angeles, CA 45.9 95 136 57 91 92 McAllen, TX 45.86 180 27 46 14 93 Toledo, OH 45.77 99 90 111 66 94 Spokane, WA 45.66 39 180 139 169 95 North Las Vegas, NV 45.64 167 13 72 55 96 Sterling Heights, MI 45.5 143 22 158 90 97 Akron, OH 45.43 94 127 102 54 98 Tallahassee, FL 45.34 123 100 107 27 99 Hollywood, FL 45.21 96 190 14 67 100 Cape Coral, FL 45.16 112 185 38 52 101 St. Louis, MO 44.93 37 133 185 176 102 Springfield, MA 44.9 75 194 59 110 103 Kansas City, MO 44.72 48 24 186 189 104 San Jose, CA 44.62 157 146 4 91 105 Elk Grove, CA 44.58 153 89 121 49 106 Riverside, CA 44.53 149 102 90 73 107 Baton Rouge, LA 44.44 118 8 178 21 108 Hayward, CA 44.24 183 130 15 91 109 Shreveport, LA 44.15 85 14 191 155 110 Fayetteville, NC 44.1 130 73 184 16 111 Indianapolis, IN 44.09 70 96 168 147 112 Anaheim, CA 44.06 160 55 125 91 113 Charlotte, NC 44 136 67 141 3 114 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 43.96 131 113 146 73 115 Mesa, AZ 43.88 150 80 81 91 116 Clarksville, TN 43.82 128 3 120 176 117 Kansas City, KS 43.8 46 25 196 189 118 Nashville, TN 43.75 58 179 145 151 119 Glendale, AZ 43.67 122 177 101 55 120 Fresno, CA 43.63 161 23 151 43 121 Escondido, CA 43.53 163 154 26 73 122 Birmingham, AL 43.51 145 17 183 9 123 Atlanta, GA 43.45 71 196 176 2 124 McKinney, TX 43.27 98 111 104 144 125 Bakersfield, CA 43.26 151 15 163 91 126 Fremont, CA 43.19 172 147 48 91 127 Chula Vista, CA 42.65 185 97 52 55 128 Hampton, VA 42.62 159 134 135 24 129 Salinas, CA 42.52 195 51 39 73 130 Jacksonville, FL 42.48 105 166 152 27 131 Glendale, CA 42.45 179 86 60 91 132 Norfolk, VA 42.24 109 182 75 42 133 Dallas, TX 42.07 83 117 150 164 134 Laredo, TX 41.99 200 64 1 140 135 Paterson, NJ 41.99 190 132 74 24 136 Newport News, VA 41.97 126 134 174 63 137 Jackson, MS 41.93 148 11 194 41 138 Tacoma, WA 41.91 72 124 106 197 139 Augusta, GA 41.81 127 61 192 5 140 Irvine, CA 41.79 155 118 97 136 141 Houston, TX 41.73 89 75 171 162 142 Aurora, IL 41.72 147 137 41 134 143 Garden Grove, CA 41.69 175 55 89 126 144 Sunnyvale, CA 41.54 169 138 3 112 145 San Antonio, TX 41.45 113 60 122 161 146 Frisco, TX 41.44 114 106 133 179 147 Albuquerque, NM 41.37 101 39 161 178 148 Montgomery, AL 41.34 181 41 173 13 149 Phoenix, AZ 41.25 100 128 166 91 150 Little Rock, AR 41.15 87 76 172 160 151 Stockton, CA 41.08 174 68 157 43 152 Killeen, TX 41.04 156 48 100 163 153 Chandler, AZ 40.97 121 150 142 91 154 Detroit, MI 40.87 138 16 197 64 155 Oakland, CA 40.85 154 172 43 91 156 Fontana, CA 40.8 193 113 78 55 157 Amarillo, TX 40.65 115 74 148 185 158 Santa Ana, CA 40.58 192 55 83 112 159 Mobile, AL 40.56 91 155 200 15 160 Chesapeake, VA 40.43 152 171 128 18 161 Long Beach, CA 40.41 125 176 94 112 162 Anchorage, AK 40.27 107 169 165 138 163 Miami, FL 40.19 117 199 5 143 164 Pembroke Pines, FL 40.17 135 187 54 85 165 West Valley City, UT 39.86 187 72 134 107 166 Eugene, OR 39.77 84 186 77 170 167 Austin, TX 39.68 124 162 80 156 168 Garland, TX 39.67 166 70 103 171 169 Bridgeport, CT 39.62 182 145 21 31 170 Greensboro, NC 39.59 170 170 127 4 171 Vancouver, WA 39.51 60 174 138 197 172 Salem, OR 39.51 59 195 124 194 173 Columbus, GA 39.47 158 88 199 6 174 Chattanooga, TN 39.42 132 119 187 8 175 Oklahoma City, OK 39.42 106 34 198 183 176 San Bernardino, CA 39.2 165 83 169 122 177 Springfield, MO 39.19 108 38 177 166 178 Ontario, CA 38.98 188 94 143 55 179 Aurora, CO 38.97 162 36 56 182 180 Lubbock, TX 38.72 141 52 179 165 181 Moreno Valley, CA 38.63 196 83 96 122 182 Palmdale, CA 38.61 189 82 144 91 183 Corona, CA 38.52 168 140 131 73 184 Corpus Christi, TX 38.37 173 20 175 132 185 Hialeah, FL 38.12 198 198 2 67 186 Plano, TX 38.1 146 104 113 167 187 Miramar, FL 37.93 197 187 25 85 188 Lancaster, CA 37.41 177 141 156 122 189 El Paso, TX 37.29 191 173 22 71 190 Pomona, CA 37.25 194 148 71 73 191 Waco, TX 36.48 119 153 182 167 192 Wichita, KS 35.99 133 2 195 193 193 Pasadena, TX 35.87 184 99 190 73 194 Fort Worth, TX 35.06 164 40 155 156 195 Irving, TX 34.49 178 79 180 156 196 Mesquite, TX 34.2 176 160 137 171 197 Memphis, TN 34 142 108 189 150 198 Arlington, TX 32.18 171 85 159 179 199 Grand Prairie, TX 32.02 186 109 167 171 200 Bellevue, WA 31.95 140 200 17 200

St. Patrick’s Day Facts

* 174%: Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day).

* $1.92 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.

* $5.87 Billion: Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2022 ($42 per person celebrating).

* 31.5 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 6.5 times Ireland’s population.