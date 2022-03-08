Best US cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2022

Believe it or not, the first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade didn’t take place in Ireland. Its roots are actually in the U.S., though some say Boston while others claim New York.
Regardless, what began as a Catholic feast day and gained more recognition with a parade in the 18th Century is today one of America’s biggest cultural holidays.
More than 31 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry – that’s more than six times the population of Ireland.
As this lucky group of people expanded over the centuries, so too did American St. Paddy’s Day traditions.
Chicago, for instance, gained fame for dyeing its river green, while other places are now known for their elaborate pageants, pub crawls or long processions of marching bagpipers.
This year, Americans are projected to spend $5.87 billion on the holiday.
But not every city that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day is worth kissing the Irish for.
Industry analysts compared 200 of the largest cities across 18 key metrics to find the best places to wear green and save some, too. Their data set ranges from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.
The top 200 US cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebration, ranked by total score, St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety & accessibility, and St. Patrick’s Day weather:
|1
|Philadelphia, PA
|67.35
|3
|50
|55
|24
|2
|Boston, MA
|65.48
|1
|144
|33
|159
|3
|Pittsburgh, PA
|64.88
|5
|116
|29
|20
|4
|Chicago, IL
|62.18
|4
|139
|62
|131
|5
|San Francisco, CA
|60.82
|13
|101
|10
|112
|6
|Reno, NV
|60.56
|27
|31
|31
|36
|7
|Naperville, IL
|60.44
|12
|28
|73
|134
|8
|Tampa, FL
|59.89
|2
|183
|118
|27
|9
|Yonkers, NY
|59.84
|16
|165
|12
|34
|10
|Buffalo, NY
|59.45
|7
|158
|42
|149
|11
|New York, NY
|59.42
|6
|197
|19
|34
|12
|Worcester, MA
|59.32
|11
|152
|32
|120
|13
|Cleveland, OH
|59.15
|10
|44
|160
|84
|14
|Henderson, NV
|58.35
|40
|30
|67
|43
|15
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|57.19
|25
|66
|30
|130
|16
|Cincinnati, OH
|56.05
|26
|9
|92
|146
|17
|Milwaukee, WI
|55.62
|24
|53
|84
|128
|18
|Boise, ID
|55.5
|19
|157
|58
|89
|19
|Orlando, FL
|55.46
|20
|167
|51
|36
|20
|Columbus, OH
|55.41
|54
|7
|79
|70
|21
|Santa Rosa, CA
|55.04
|18
|181
|95
|55
|22
|Washington, DC
|54.62
|38
|92
|68
|22
|23
|Seattle, WA
|54.59
|8
|191
|6
|196
|24
|Denver, CO
|54.43
|22
|77
|18
|186
|25
|Syracuse, NY
|54.24
|15
|151
|24
|187
|26
|Dayton, OH
|54.06
|9
|123
|193
|88
|27
|Knoxville, TN
|53.91
|17
|63
|188
|53
|28
|Madison, WI
|53.79
|73
|5
|9
|132
|29
|Overland Park, KS
|53.69
|28
|43
|20
|191
|30
|Omaha, NE
|53.54
|23
|45
|64
|184
|31
|Providence, RI
|53.38
|29
|129
|50
|129
|32
|Las Vegas, NV
|52.99
|30
|105
|130
|73
|33
|Minneapolis, MN
|52.72
|34
|71
|69
|148
|34
|St. Paul, MN
|52.71
|42
|65
|47
|142
|35
|Olathe, KS
|52.56
|47
|32
|23
|191
|36
|Santa Clarita, CA
|52.54
|43
|163
|110
|43
|37
|Rochester, NY
|52.5
|14
|184
|63
|154
|38
|Des Moines, IA
|52.24
|45
|26
|66
|152
|39
|New Orleans, LA
|52.01
|32
|95
|170
|19
|40
|Savannah, GA
|51.99
|36
|178
|93
|27
|41
|Cary, NC
|51.88
|103
|126
|7
|39
|42
|Grand Rapids, MI
|51.83
|66
|6
|115
|121
|43
|Modesto, CA
|51.83
|97
|12
|119
|73
|44
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|51.75
|55
|149
|53
|107
|45
|Scottsdale, AZ
|51.72
|31
|81
|164
|112
|46
|San Diego, CA
|51.68
|52
|143
|44
|55
|47
|St. Petersburg, FL
|51.61
|21
|193
|86
|49
|48
|Columbia, SC
|51.5
|49
|122
|181
|1
|49
|New Haven, CT
|51.48
|53
|175
|45
|51
|50
|Rockford, IL
|51.47
|44
|46
|154
|125
|51
|Tempe, AZ
|51.3
|56
|98
|99
|112
|52
|Fort Wayne, IN
|51.17
|68
|35
|87
|111
|53
|Raleigh, NC
|50.93
|80
|112
|11
|39
|54
|Baltimore, MD
|50.8
|79
|42
|117
|12
|55
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|50.48
|41
|189
|37
|67
|56
|Durham, NC
|50.41
|144
|4
|36
|9
|57
|Arlington, VA
|50.15
|33
|192
|88
|33
|58
|Lakewood, CO
|49.95
|57
|49
|28
|195
|59
|Huntsville, AL
|49.83
|74
|91
|132
|17
|60
|Torrance, CA
|49.75
|120
|86
|34
|112
|61
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|49.71
|61
|115
|112
|91
|62
|Sioux Falls, SD
|49.65
|63
|110
|35
|137
|63
|Alexandria, VA
|49.37
|64
|156
|123
|22
|64
|Brownsville, TX
|49.15
|199
|1
|8
|11
|65
|Warren, MI
|49.08
|111
|10
|162
|72
|66
|Richmond, VA
|49.08
|62
|69
|149
|64
|67
|Peoria, AZ
|49
|78
|168
|91
|91
|68
|Jersey City, NJ
|48.99
|93
|62
|49
|47
|69
|Joliet, IL
|48.8
|69
|18
|147
|145
|70
|Salt Lake City, UT
|48.72
|77
|47
|126
|107
|71
|Virginia Beach, VA
|48.58
|76
|159
|129
|32
|72
|Portland, OR
|48.52
|35
|164
|16
|197
|73
|Newark, NJ
|48.38
|102
|29
|82
|47
|74
|Oceanside, CA
|48.2
|110
|121
|98
|55
|75
|Lincoln, NE
|48.15
|88
|19
|40
|188
|76
|Tulsa, OK
|47.99
|50
|37
|153
|181
|77
|Sacramento, CA
|47.94
|92
|54
|109
|36
|78
|Huntington Beach, CA
|47.9
|67
|93
|105
|138
|79
|Lexington, KY
|47.85
|81
|21
|65
|153
|80
|Pasadena, CA
|47.76
|116
|103
|76
|73
|81
|Louisville, KY
|47.61
|51
|78
|114
|174
|82
|Oxnard, CA
|47.18
|129
|131
|27
|112
|83
|Winston-Salem, NC
|46.85
|137
|107
|140
|7
|84
|Fullerton, CA
|46.79
|134
|55
|108
|73
|85
|Orange, CA
|46.77
|139
|55
|85
|91
|86
|Honolulu, HI
|46.71
|104
|142
|13
|85
|87
|Tucson, AZ
|46.63
|82
|120
|70
|126
|88
|Fort Collins, CO
|46.5
|86
|33
|61
|175
|89
|Colorado Springs, CO
|46.48
|65
|125
|116
|141
|90
|Gilbert, AZ
|45.91
|90
|161
|136
|91
|91
|Los Angeles, CA
|45.9
|95
|136
|57
|91
|92
|McAllen, TX
|45.86
|180
|27
|46
|14
|93
|Toledo, OH
|45.77
|99
|90
|111
|66
|94
|Spokane, WA
|45.66
|39
|180
|139
|169
|95
|North Las Vegas, NV
|45.64
|167
|13
|72
|55
|96
|Sterling Heights, MI
|45.5
|143
|22
|158
|90
|97
|Akron, OH
|45.43
|94
|127
|102
|54
|98
|Tallahassee, FL
|45.34
|123
|100
|107
|27
|99
|Hollywood, FL
|45.21
|96
|190
|14
|67
|100
|Cape Coral, FL
|45.16
|112
|185
|38
|52
|101
|St. Louis, MO
|44.93
|37
|133
|185
|176
|102
|Springfield, MA
|44.9
|75
|194
|59
|110
|103
|Kansas City, MO
|44.72
|48
|24
|186
|189
|104
|San Jose, CA
|44.62
|157
|146
|4
|91
|105
|Elk Grove, CA
|44.58
|153
|89
|121
|49
|106
|Riverside, CA
|44.53
|149
|102
|90
|73
|107
|Baton Rouge, LA
|44.44
|118
|8
|178
|21
|108
|Hayward, CA
|44.24
|183
|130
|15
|91
|109
|Shreveport, LA
|44.15
|85
|14
|191
|155
|110
|Fayetteville, NC
|44.1
|130
|73
|184
|16
|111
|Indianapolis, IN
|44.09
|70
|96
|168
|147
|112
|Anaheim, CA
|44.06
|160
|55
|125
|91
|113
|Charlotte, NC
|44
|136
|67
|141
|3
|114
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|43.96
|131
|113
|146
|73
|115
|Mesa, AZ
|43.88
|150
|80
|81
|91
|116
|Clarksville, TN
|43.82
|128
|3
|120
|176
|117
|Kansas City, KS
|43.8
|46
|25
|196
|189
|118
|Nashville, TN
|43.75
|58
|179
|145
|151
|119
|Glendale, AZ
|43.67
|122
|177
|101
|55
|120
|Fresno, CA
|43.63
|161
|23
|151
|43
|121
|Escondido, CA
|43.53
|163
|154
|26
|73
|122
|Birmingham, AL
|43.51
|145
|17
|183
|9
|123
|Atlanta, GA
|43.45
|71
|196
|176
|2
|124
|McKinney, TX
|43.27
|98
|111
|104
|144
|125
|Bakersfield, CA
|43.26
|151
|15
|163
|91
|126
|Fremont, CA
|43.19
|172
|147
|48
|91
|127
|Chula Vista, CA
|42.65
|185
|97
|52
|55
|128
|Hampton, VA
|42.62
|159
|134
|135
|24
|129
|Salinas, CA
|42.52
|195
|51
|39
|73
|130
|Jacksonville, FL
|42.48
|105
|166
|152
|27
|131
|Glendale, CA
|42.45
|179
|86
|60
|91
|132
|Norfolk, VA
|42.24
|109
|182
|75
|42
|133
|Dallas, TX
|42.07
|83
|117
|150
|164
|134
|Laredo, TX
|41.99
|200
|64
|1
|140
|135
|Paterson, NJ
|41.99
|190
|132
|74
|24
|136
|Newport News, VA
|41.97
|126
|134
|174
|63
|137
|Jackson, MS
|41.93
|148
|11
|194
|41
|138
|Tacoma, WA
|41.91
|72
|124
|106
|197
|139
|Augusta, GA
|41.81
|127
|61
|192
|5
|140
|Irvine, CA
|41.79
|155
|118
|97
|136
|141
|Houston, TX
|41.73
|89
|75
|171
|162
|142
|Aurora, IL
|41.72
|147
|137
|41
|134
|143
|Garden Grove, CA
|41.69
|175
|55
|89
|126
|144
|Sunnyvale, CA
|41.54
|169
|138
|3
|112
|145
|San Antonio, TX
|41.45
|113
|60
|122
|161
|146
|Frisco, TX
|41.44
|114
|106
|133
|179
|147
|Albuquerque, NM
|41.37
|101
|39
|161
|178
|148
|Montgomery, AL
|41.34
|181
|41
|173
|13
|149
|Phoenix, AZ
|41.25
|100
|128
|166
|91
|150
|Little Rock, AR
|41.15
|87
|76
|172
|160
|151
|Stockton, CA
|41.08
|174
|68
|157
|43
|152
|Killeen, TX
|41.04
|156
|48
|100
|163
|153
|Chandler, AZ
|40.97
|121
|150
|142
|91
|154
|Detroit, MI
|40.87
|138
|16
|197
|64
|155
|Oakland, CA
|40.85
|154
|172
|43
|91
|156
|Fontana, CA
|40.8
|193
|113
|78
|55
|157
|Amarillo, TX
|40.65
|115
|74
|148
|185
|158
|Santa Ana, CA
|40.58
|192
|55
|83
|112
|159
|Mobile, AL
|40.56
|91
|155
|200
|15
|160
|Chesapeake, VA
|40.43
|152
|171
|128
|18
|161
|Long Beach, CA
|40.41
|125
|176
|94
|112
|162
|Anchorage, AK
|40.27
|107
|169
|165
|138
|163
|Miami, FL
|40.19
|117
|199
|5
|143
|164
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|40.17
|135
|187
|54
|85
|165
|West Valley City, UT
|39.86
|187
|72
|134
|107
|166
|Eugene, OR
|39.77
|84
|186
|77
|170
|167
|Austin, TX
|39.68
|124
|162
|80
|156
|168
|Garland, TX
|39.67
|166
|70
|103
|171
|169
|Bridgeport, CT
|39.62
|182
|145
|21
|31
|170
|Greensboro, NC
|39.59
|170
|170
|127
|4
|171
|Vancouver, WA
|39.51
|60
|174
|138
|197
|172
|Salem, OR
|39.51
|59
|195
|124
|194
|173
|Columbus, GA
|39.47
|158
|88
|199
|6
|174
|Chattanooga, TN
|39.42
|132
|119
|187
|8
|175
|Oklahoma City, OK
|39.42
|106
|34
|198
|183
|176
|San Bernardino, CA
|39.2
|165
|83
|169
|122
|177
|Springfield, MO
|39.19
|108
|38
|177
|166
|178
|Ontario, CA
|38.98
|188
|94
|143
|55
|179
|Aurora, CO
|38.97
|162
|36
|56
|182
|180
|Lubbock, TX
|38.72
|141
|52
|179
|165
|181
|Moreno Valley, CA
|38.63
|196
|83
|96
|122
|182
|Palmdale, CA
|38.61
|189
|82
|144
|91
|183
|Corona, CA
|38.52
|168
|140
|131
|73
|184
|Corpus Christi, TX
|38.37
|173
|20
|175
|132
|185
|Hialeah, FL
|38.12
|198
|198
|2
|67
|186
|Plano, TX
|38.1
|146
|104
|113
|167
|187
|Miramar, FL
|37.93
|197
|187
|25
|85
|188
|Lancaster, CA
|37.41
|177
|141
|156
|122
|189
|El Paso, TX
|37.29
|191
|173
|22
|71
|190
|Pomona, CA
|37.25
|194
|148
|71
|73
|191
|Waco, TX
|36.48
|119
|153
|182
|167
|192
|Wichita, KS
|35.99
|133
|2
|195
|193
|193
|Pasadena, TX
|35.87
|184
|99
|190
|73
|194
|Fort Worth, TX
|35.06
|164
|40
|155
|156
|195
|Irving, TX
|34.49
|178
|79
|180
|156
|196
|Mesquite, TX
|34.2
|176
|160
|137
|171
|197
|Memphis, TN
|34
|142
|108
|189
|150
|198
|Arlington, TX
|32.18
|171
|85
|159
|179
|199
|Grand Prairie, TX
|32.02
|186
|109
|167
|171
|200
|Bellevue, WA
|31.95
|140
|200
|17
|200
St. Patrick’s Day Facts
* 174%: Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day).
* $1.92 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.
* $5.87 Billion: Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2022 ($42 per person celebrating).
* 31.5 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 6.5 times Ireland’s population.