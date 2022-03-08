Best US cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2022
Harry Johnson
Culture
0 Comments·2 min read

More than 31 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry – that’s more than six times the population of Ireland.

Believe it or not, the first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade didn’t take place in Ireland. Its roots are actually in the U.S., though some say Boston while others claim New York.

Regardless, what began as a Catholic feast day and gained more recognition with a parade in the 18th Century is today one of America’s biggest cultural holidays.

As this lucky group of people expanded over the centuries, so too did American St. Paddy’s Day traditions.

Chicago, for instance, gained fame for dyeing its river green, while other places are now known for their elaborate pageants, pub crawls or long processions of marching bagpipers.

This year, Americans are projected to spend $5.87 billion on the holiday.

But not every city that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day is worth kissing the Irish for.

Industry analysts compared 200 of the largest cities across 18 key metrics to find the best places to wear green and save some, too. Their data set ranges from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.

The top 200 US cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebration, ranked by total score, St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety & accessibility, and St. Patrick’s Day weather:

1Philadelphia, PA67.353505524
2Boston, MA65.48114433159
3Pittsburgh, PA64.8851162920
4Chicago, IL62.18413962131
5San Francisco, CA60.821310110112
6Reno, NV60.5627313136
7Naperville, IL60.44122873134
8Tampa, FL59.89218311827
9Yonkers, NY59.84161651234
10Buffalo, NY59.45715842149
11New York, NY59.4261971934
12Worcester, MA59.321115232120
13Cleveland, OH59.15104416084
14Henderson, NV58.3540306743
15Cedar Rapids, IA57.19256630130
16Cincinnati, OH56.0526992146
17Milwaukee, WI55.62245384128
18Boise, ID55.5191575889
19Orlando, FL55.46201675136
20Columbus, OH55.415477970
21Santa Rosa, CA55.04181819555
22Washington, DC54.6238926822
23Seattle, WA54.5981916196
24Denver, CO54.43227718186
25Syracuse, NY54.241515124187
26Dayton, OH54.06912319388
27Knoxville, TN53.91176318853
28Madison, WI53.797359132
29Overland Park, KS53.69284320191
30Omaha, NE53.54234564184
31Providence, RI53.382912950129
32Las Vegas, NV52.993010513073
33Minneapolis, MN52.72347169148
34St. Paul, MN52.71426547142
35Olathe, KS52.56473223191
36Santa Clarita, CA52.544316311043
37Rochester, NY52.51418463154
38Des Moines, IA52.24452666152
39New Orleans, LA52.01329517019
40Savannah, GA51.99361789327
41Cary, NC51.88103126739
42Grand Rapids, MI51.83666115121
43Modesto, CA51.83971211973
44Port St. Lucie, FL51.755514953107
45Scottsdale, AZ51.723181164112
46San Diego, CA51.68521434455
47St. Petersburg, FL51.61211938649
48Columbia, SC51.5491221811
49New Haven, CT51.48531754551
50Rockford, IL51.474446154125
51Tempe, AZ51.3569899112
52Fort Wayne, IN51.17683587111
53Raleigh, NC50.93801121139
54Baltimore, MD50.8794211712
55Fort Lauderdale, FL50.48411893767
56Durham, NC50.411444369
57Arlington, VA50.15331928833
58Lakewood, CO49.95574928195
59Huntsville, AL49.83749113217
60Torrance, CA49.751208634112
61Thousand Oaks, CA49.716111511291
62Sioux Falls, SD49.656311035137
63Alexandria, VA49.376415612322
64Brownsville, TX49.151991811
65Warren, MI49.081111016272
66Richmond, VA49.08626914964
67Peoria, AZ49781689191
68Jersey City, NJ48.9993624947
69Joliet, IL48.86918147145
70Salt Lake City, UT48.727747126107
71Virginia Beach, VA48.587615912932
72Portland, OR48.523516416197
73Newark, NJ48.38102298247
74Oceanside, CA48.21101219855
75Lincoln, NE48.15881940188
76Tulsa, OK47.995037153181
77Sacramento, CA47.94925410936
78Huntington Beach, CA47.96793105138
79Lexington, KY47.85812165153
80Pasadena, CA47.761161037673
81Louisville, KY47.615178114174
82Oxnard, CA47.1812913127112
83Winston-Salem, NC46.851371071407
84Fullerton, CA46.791345510873
85Orange, CA46.77139558591
86Honolulu, HI46.711041421385
87Tucson, AZ46.638212070126
88Fort Collins, CO46.5863361175
89Colorado Springs, CO46.4865125116141
90Gilbert, AZ45.919016113691
91Los Angeles, CA45.9951365791
92McAllen, TX45.86180274614
93Toledo, OH45.77999011166
94Spokane, WA45.6639180139169
95North Las Vegas, NV45.64167137255
96Sterling Heights, MI45.51432215890
97Akron, OH45.439412710254
98Tallahassee, FL45.3412310010727
99Hollywood, FL45.21961901467
100Cape Coral, FL45.161121853852
101St. Louis, MO44.9337133185176
102Springfield, MA44.97519459110
103Kansas City, MO44.724824186189
104San Jose, CA44.62157146491
105Elk Grove, CA44.581538912149
106Riverside, CA44.531491029073
107Baton Rouge, LA44.44118817821
108Hayward, CA44.241831301591
109Shreveport, LA44.158514191155
110Fayetteville, NC44.11307318416
111Indianapolis, IN44.097096168147
112Anaheim, CA44.061605512591
113Charlotte, NC44136671413
114Rancho Cucamonga, CA43.9613111314673
115Mesa, AZ43.88150808191
116Clarksville, TN43.821283120176
117Kansas City, KS43.84625196189
118Nashville, TN43.7558179145151
119Glendale, AZ43.6712217710155
120Fresno, CA43.631612315143
121Escondido, CA43.531631542673
122Birmingham, AL43.51145171839
123Atlanta, GA43.45711961762
124McKinney, TX43.2798111104144
125Bakersfield, CA43.261511516391
126Fremont, CA43.191721474891
127Chula Vista, CA42.65185975255
128Hampton, VA42.6215913413524
129Salinas, CA42.52195513973
130Jacksonville, FL42.4810516615227
131Glendale, CA42.45179866091
132Norfolk, VA42.241091827542
133Dallas, TX42.0783117150164
134Laredo, TX41.99200641140
135Paterson, NJ41.991901327424
136Newport News, VA41.9712613417463
137Jackson, MS41.931481119441
138Tacoma, WA41.9172124106197
139Augusta, GA41.81127611925
140Irvine, CA41.7915511897136
141Houston, TX41.738975171162
142Aurora, IL41.7214713741134
143Garden Grove, CA41.691755589126
144Sunnyvale, CA41.541691383112
145San Antonio, TX41.4511360122161
146Frisco, TX41.44114106133179
147Albuquerque, NM41.3710139161178
148Montgomery, AL41.341814117313
149Phoenix, AZ41.2510012816691
150Little Rock, AR41.158776172160
151Stockton, CA41.081746815743
152Killeen, TX41.0415648100163
153Chandler, AZ40.9712115014291
154Detroit, MI40.871381619764
155Oakland, CA40.851541724391
156Fontana, CA40.81931137855
157Amarillo, TX40.6511574148185
158Santa Ana, CA40.581925583112
159Mobile, AL40.569115520015
160Chesapeake, VA40.4315217112818
161Long Beach, CA40.4112517694112
162Anchorage, AK40.27107169165138
163Miami, FL40.191171995143
164Pembroke Pines, FL40.171351875485
165West Valley City, UT39.8618772134107
166Eugene, OR39.778418677170
167Austin, TX39.6812416280156
168Garland, TX39.6716670103171
169Bridgeport, CT39.621821452131
170Greensboro, NC39.591701701274
171Vancouver, WA39.5160174138197
172Salem, OR39.5159195124194
173Columbus, GA39.47158881996
174Chattanooga, TN39.421321191878
175Oklahoma City, OK39.4210634198183
176San Bernardino, CA39.216583169122
177Springfield, MO39.1910838177166
178Ontario, CA38.981889414355
179Aurora, CO38.971623656182
180Lubbock, TX38.7214152179165
181Moreno Valley, CA38.631968396122
182Palmdale, CA38.611898214491
183Corona, CA38.5216814013173
184Corpus Christi, TX38.3717320175132
185Hialeah, FL38.12198198267
186Plano, TX38.1146104113167
187Miramar, FL37.931971872585
188Lancaster, CA37.41177141156122
189El Paso, TX37.291911732271
190Pomona, CA37.251941487173
191Waco, TX36.48119153182167
192Wichita, KS35.991332195193
193Pasadena, TX35.871849919073
194Fort Worth, TX35.0616440155156
195Irving, TX34.4917879180156
196Mesquite, TX34.2176160137171
197Memphis, TN34142108189150
198Arlington, TX32.1817185159179
199Grand Prairie, TX32.02186109167171
200Bellevue, WA31.9514020017200

St. Patrick’s Day Facts

*    174%: Increase in beer sales on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (153% more spirits are sold compared with the average day).

*    $1.92 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.

*    $5.87 Billion: Amount spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2022 ($42 per person celebrating).

*    31.5 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 6.5 times Ireland’s population.

