Czech tourism is open for business

This week the Czech Republic’s government declared a state of emergency following the invasion of Ukraine. The Foreign Office has said that the state of emergency is a “technical move to allow the release of extra funds and prioritize refugee processing” and will not impact citizens or visitors. Alongside the rest of Europe, the Czech Republic is working hard to accommodate refugees with an estimated 5,000 arriving daily. The Czech Republic is a safe haven in the heart of central Europe and remains open for international travel as usual.

Katarina Hobbs, CzechTourism’s UK and Ireland Director said: “The heart of Europe, the Czech Republic, has recently declared a state of emergency in order to access additional budgets to support incoming refugees from Ukraine. We would like to reassure travelers that tourism is continuing as usual and, as always, we invite everyone to experience our beautiful country”.

CzechTourism partners with Jet2 for spring campaign

Throughout March and April Jet2 will be running a marketing campaign promoting city break holidays to Prague and the surrounding regions. The campaign will be focused on passengers who have previously booked city break getaways via Jet2holidays but have yet to visit Prague.

CzechTourism preparing press trips around the country beginning in April

Throughout the year CzechTourism will be inviting journalists to experience the country’s unique offering, from the opening of spa season in spring and outdoor active adventures in summer to Christmas markets in the winter and much more in between.

Czech Travel Trade Day returns for 2022

After a two year break the Czech Republic Travel Trade Day is back, taking place on the 23rd and 24th of May in Karlovy Vary. The event is a platform for business negotiations between Czech entrepreneurs, regions and other entities active in the field of tourism with international buyers. There will be a large B2B workshop with Czech partners and a pre-workshop FAM trip.

Get a taste of the Czech Republic at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival

CzechTourism will be exhibiting at the NGT Food Festival on the 16th and 17th of July. The festival will take place at the Business Design Centre in London and visitors will be able to taste delicious, traditional Czech cuisine. Get ready to discover travel inspiration through culinary delights.

Brno to host Traverse 2022 Conference – The largest influencer event in Europe

Preparations are well underway for Brno to host the 9th edition of the Traverse Conference. The Traverse Conference is an educational platform for the online community. Dozens of seminars and presentations on online marketing and content creation will take place over the conference. Each year, the Traverse Conference attracts hundreds of digital content creators from around the world. Traverse 22, will take place from the 13th – 18th September 2022.

CzechTourism launches NEW dedicated B2B section for their website

CzechTourism has created a new section on the www.visitczechrepublic.com website specifically for travel trade professionals and media. Tourism professionals can find up-to-date information about the Czech Republic, photographs, press releases, editorial and trade offers all in one convenient place.

Katarina Hobbs said: “The Czech Republic offers an endless range of traditions and crafts, customs full of music, breath-taking architecture and unforgettable landscapes and scenery. Introducing our country and all the distinct regions that are a part of it, through centuries-old traditions, will be our main focus for next year. Whether it’s North Bohemia’s tradition of jewelry manufacturing and delicate glassmaking, or Moravia and Silesia’s beautiful vineyards, magical wine cellars, and ravishing folklore, all of our regions and their unique experiences come with a story that needs to be explored to truly know our beautiful country.”