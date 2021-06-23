Czech Republic welcomes back US travelers

Under COVID-19, The Czech Republic uses a traffic light system for entry requirements from different countries.

It’s one of those moments we’ve all been waiting for! As of June 21, 2021 US citizens are allowed to return to the Czech Republic under the same rules that applied before the pandemic. That means US citizens can travel within the Czech Republic for up to 90 days as a tourist without any visa required.

Under COVID-19, The Czech Republic uses a traffic light system for entry requirements from different countries. Citizens, permanent residents, and long-term residence holders from low-risk (green) countries—including the United States—can enter the Czech Republic with no test or quarantine required. There are still limits on other countries that are classified as medium, high, very high, and extreme risk. Limits range from entry bans for non-essential travel (such as tourism and visiting friends) or different levels of testing and quarantine. One important note: this green, low-risk status applies to entering the Czech Republic, but does not apply to the whole EU or Schengen area. US travelers should check any individual requirements for each country they want to visit.

Once on the ground in the Czech Republic, there are some rules to know. Green, low-risk entry status allows US travelers to enter the country. There are additional steps for things like eating at a restaurant (indoors and outdoors), entering a museum, attending a public event, or checking into a hotel. For all the experiences that make a vacation memorable, travelers will need to show one of the following:

a negative PCR test less than 3 days old

a negative antigen test less than 24 hours old

single-dose vaccines: proof of 14 days past dose, within the last 9 months

double-dose vaccines: proof of 22 days after 1 st dose, within the last 90 days

dose, within the last 90 days double-dose vaccines: proof of 22 days after 2 nd dose, within the last 9 months

dose, within the last 9 months medical proof of recovering from COVID-19 in the last 180 days

Travelers should also check with specific airlines for testing, facemasks, and other requirements, especially if connecting through other countries. Individual companies may have different requirements. It may help to carry printed information and extra resources (e.g. masks) to help navigate your journey smoothly.

Tourists will also want to pack some specific masks for the Czech Republic. KN95 or FFP2 masks (also called “respirators”) are required to enter shops, airports, all public transportation (including platforms and stops), post offices, and taxis or ride shares. Cloth or other face masks are necessary for outdoor environments where social distancing is not possible. These rules apply to everyone, including low-risk (green) vaccinated travelers.

So sure, there are still a few hoops to jump through, but most of all, we’re excited that travel is back! “We’ve been waiting for this for so long,” says Michaela Claudino, director of Czech Tourism USA & Canada. “We hope that tourists can take the time to see the famous sights, but also get to know some of the Czech Republic’s hidden gems. One look at the incredible architecture, culture, food, drinks, and fun will make your trip worth the extra effort.”