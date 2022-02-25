Manchester United ditches Aeroflot sponsorship deal

Manchester United’s sponsorship with Russia’s flag carrier airline Aeroflot was due to expire in the coming year but the Premier League powerhouse announced today that it was ending the deal early.

The Old Trafford team ended their commercial partnership with Aeroflot in light of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights,” ManU said in a statement.

“We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

The club’s made its announcement following news that Aeroflot has been banned from flying to the United Kingdom by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the season ticket holders were contacting the club to protest the Manchester United‘s links with Aeroflot.

Aeroflot had been Manchester United’s official carrier since 2013 but United opted to use a different airline for their Champions League trip to Spain to face Atletico Madrid this week.

After the initial deal in 2013, Manchester United renewed the sponsorship in 2015 and again in 2017, and it was thought to be worth around $40 million per annum to the Old Trafford club.

