Harry Johnson·
United Kingdom
··0 Comments·1 min read·

UK bans Russia’s Aeroflot

The largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen

UK bans Russia's Aeroflot, cuts off Russian banks
UK bans Russia's Aeroflot, cuts off Russian banks
Home
Airlines
UK bans Russia’s Aeroflot
en English
sq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu

Addressing the House of Commons today, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced the “largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen,” in response to the Russia’s military assault on Ukraine. 

New UK sanctions include cutting Russian banks from the British financial system, stopping them from accessing sterling and clearing payments through the UK. There also would be a limit on how much money Russian nationals could deposit in their British bank accounts.

UK government also banned Russian flag carrier airline Aeroflot from flying, from and through the UK.

“I can confirm that nothing is off the table,” Johnson added, hinting at further action down the line, that most likely would include working with NATO allies to cut Russia off from the SWIFT payment system.

UK sanctions also target over 100 entities and wealthy Russian individuals with state ties, something US President Joe Biden is also likely to put into effect today. 

Similar sanctions will also be imposed on Belarus “for its role in the assault on Ukraine,” Johnson added. 

See also

In an earlier televised address to the British public, the Prime Minister had signaled new sanctions would be unveiled later in the day which, he hoped, would “hobble” the Russian economy for attacking a “friendly country without any provocation.” 

“We are with you, we are praying for you and your families, and we are on your side,” Johnson said of Ukraine.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No tags for this post.
Rebuilding Travel

Join World Tourism Network, home of the rebuilding.travel discussion since March 2020. Members in 128 countries. Focus on SME's. 

Click here to join today!

en English
sq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu