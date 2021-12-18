Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Government News News Pakistan Breaking News People Safety Tourism Travel Wire News

Building blast kills 10 people, injures 12 in Pakistan

28 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The building was partially collapsed in the explosion, and several people are feared to be trapped inside the rubbles.

According to the Karachi police, today’s explosion in a two-story building in Pakistan‘s southern port city claimed the lives of 10 people, while seriously injuring 12 people. Most of the injured are in critical condition after being seriously wounded in the incident.

Ten bodies and 12 injured people have currently been registered on the hospital record, Muhammad Sabir Memon, chief operating officer of Pakistan‘s Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Institute of Trauma to which all the victims were shifted, said.

In a statement, the Karachi police said that the explosion was due to leakage of gas in the building containing a private bank and several other offices.

The rescue teams have called in heavy machinery to remove the debris in order to find the trapped people.

Karachi is the provincial capital of Sindh. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow over the incident and directed police to investigate into the incident keeping the possibility of terrorism into consideration.

Bomb disposal squad has arrived at the site for further investigation.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

