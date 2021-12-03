Uzbekistan to host 25th UNWTO General Assembly

The third day of the 24th Session of the UNWTO General Assembly saw Members meet to discuss and approve the Program of Work for the next two years. On the agenda was the UNWTO leadership’s determination to move the Secretariat closer to Member States, as exemplified by the first Regional Office for the Middle East, opened in June this year and ratified by Member States at the General Assembly. Several Members expressed a wish to host future Regional Offices and so serve as hubs for UNWTO’s work in their regions.

Members voted for Uzbekistan to host the 25th UNWTO General Assembly, scheduled to be held in 2023 and agreed to examining plans to create a new taskforce to ‘Redesign Tourism for the Future’. Additionally, Bali in Indonesia was confirmed as host for World Tourism Day 2022, to be held around the timely theme of ‘Rethinking Tourism’, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were similarly confirmed as the host country for World Tourism Day 2023, to be held around the year of ‘Tourism for Green Investments’.

The next session of the UNWTO’s General Assembly will be held in the Uzbekistan city of Samarkand.

Thanking delegates for their vote, the country’s Minister of Tourism and Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Abdukhakimov said he looked forward to welcoming them all to the historic city, making clear that the infrastructure is already in place for a successful meeting.