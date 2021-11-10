Victoria House Resort & Spa Belize: Ultimate Thanksgiving Holiday Getaway

Guests can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast that the chefs have created with the most delicious fall flavors. Travelers can look forward to exploring the island’s array of adventures in Belize’s spectacular November weather. In Ambergris Caye, the temperature is on average 75°F, making the warm-weather destination a top pick for travelers warding off winter blues.

“Our family-friendly resort is a great option for anyone searching for a stress-free Thanksgiving destination this year,” said Victoria House Resort & Spa General Manager, Janet Woollam. “In addition to enjoying a Thanksgiving feast that our chefs created with the most delicious fall flavors, travelers can look forward to exploring the island’s array of adventures in Belize’s spectacular November weather.”

November temperatures in Ambergris Caye – one of the most beautiful islands in Belize, located just 35 miles offshore from Belize City – is on average 75°F, making the warm-weather destination a top pick for travelers warding off winter blues.

“After long periods of sheltering in place and working from home, guests will be delighted to discover this exotic destination, where they can enjoy sunny days and blue skies, and relax poolside, snorkel, fish, or scuba dive,” said Woollam. “Victoria House Resort & Spa is a special place to soak up the spirit of the holiday season, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the island property.”

With infinity-edge pools, a private beach, and an onsite excursion and PADI-certified Fantasea Dive Shop, Victoria House Resort & Spa offers the perfect balance: a tranquil environment where guests can enjoy total relaxation as well as a host of exciting adventures for the whole family. In addition to activities such as bicycling, kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and fishing, guests can explore nearby ancient Mayan temples, go zip-lining over jungle canopies teeming with adorable Black Howler Monkeys, join a rainforest expedition, or visit the World Heritage coral reef for an extraordinary diving experience.

The resort’s world-class accommodations provide the perfect environment to retreat and relax after a day of exploring, whether guests choose the standalone villas with private pools designed for small groups and families, the tropical Casitas, ocean view villas, or elegantly decorated rooms in a two-story colonial style building. Victoria House Resort & Spa is also proud to feature a full-service spa and fitness facility as well as three distinct culinary establishments for every occasion.

Renowned for preparing fresh, high-quality seafood and dishes with a local twist, the Victoria House Resort culinary team has prepared a special menu for Thanksgiving, starting with two options for the first course: a pear salad with fennel, walnuts, raisins, and blue cheese, or an elevated carrot ginger soup with crispy pork belly, baked radish, and caramelized apple. For the second course, guests will have the option of house made pasta stuffed with ricotta-honey and sage and served with an aromatic lamb ragu, fresh snapper fillet prepared with spices and a tangy cucumber yogurt sauce, or roasted turkey breast served with green bean casserole and savory sweet potato tots with goat cheese. Sticky toffee pudding served with vanilla gelato and indulgent bourbon caramel sauce will round out the holiday meal.

Accessible via a 15-minute commuter flight from Belize City, Victoria House Resort makes it easy to plan a one-of-a-kind celebration in an exotic destination this year.

About Victoria House Resort & Spa

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, Victoria House is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town. The resort offers a taste of barefoot elegance that keeps guests coming back for more, with 42 guest rooms ranging in style from thatch roof casitas to beachfront villas with private pools, plantation-style rooms, and ocean view villas. The Palmilla Restaurant and Admiral Nelson’s Bar are renowned for fine food and drink complimented by extraordinary, personalized service. Attention to detail by staff and management alike has won accolades from international media and awards from prestigious organizations such as Conde Nast Traveler, Conde Nast Johansens. For more information, please visit Victoria-house.com.