Jamaica Tourism Minister Sends Sympathy to Family of Melody Haughton-Adams

4 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Melody Haughton-Adams
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett extends sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of Melody Haughton-Adams, President of the All-Island Craft Traders and Producers Association, who passed away earlier today following an illness.

  1. Haughton has been the President of the All-Island Craft Traders and Producers Association for over twenty years.
  2. She has served as the President of the Harbour Street Craft Market in Montego Bay for decades.
  3. Melody has been passionate about developing the craft industry and has been a significant figure in the tourism industry over the years.

“Melody has been a significant figure in the tourism industry over the years and has always been very passionate about developing the craft industry. She was an outstanding human being who will truly be missed by all who were privileged enough to know her. On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and all its public bodies, I, therefore, offer my condolences to her family and friends during this challenging time,” said Minister Bartlett.

Haughton has been the President of the All-Island Craft Traders and Producers Association for over twenty years and served as the President of the Harbour Street Craft Market in Montego Bay for decades.

“Melody’s passion for the craft industry, and by extension tourism, is truly unmatched and our industry will not be the same without her. May her soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father,” said Minister Bartlett.

