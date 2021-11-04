24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Breaking News News People Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Toronto to Mont-Tremblant flights on Porter Airlines now

22 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Toronto to Mont-Tremblant flights on Porter Airlines now.
Toronto to Mont-Tremblant flights on Porter Airlines now.
Written by Harry Johnson

In as little as 70 minutes, passengers can fly from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Mont-Tremblant International Airport.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Porter Airlines’ seasonal service begins December 17 and will be running until March 28, 2022.
  • Connecting flights are also available from various Porter Airlines’ Canadian locations.
  • All passengers over the age of 12 years and four months departing from a Canadian airport must provide proof of vaccination before boarding, effective November30. 

Porter Airlines is reintroducing its seasonal service to Mont-Tremblant, Que., in time for the holidays. Seasonal service begins December 17, running until March 28, 2022.

“We’re ready to return to our first seasonal destination since restarting operations in September,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “Mont-Tremblant was among Porter’s first destinations when the airline was founded, and our passengers enjoy the variety of winter activities it has to offer.”

In as little as 70 minutes, passengers can fly from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Mont-Tremblant International Airport. Connecting flights are also available from various Porter locations. The winter schedule includes up to four weekly flights.

Following the Government of Canada’s vaccination mandate for air passengers, all passengers over the age of 12 years and four months departing from a Canadian airport must provide proof of vaccination before boarding, effective November 30. 

Porter Airlines is a regional airline headquartered at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the Toronto Islands in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Owned by Porter Aviation Holdings, formerly known as REGCO Holdings Inc., Porter operates regularly scheduled flights between Toronto and locations in Canada and the United States using Canadian-built Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment