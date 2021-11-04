Toronto to Mont-Tremblant flights on Porter Airlines now.

Porter Airlines’ seasonal service begins December 17 and will be running until March 28, 2022.

Porter Airlines is reintroducing its seasonal service to Mont-Tremblant, Que., in time for the holidays. Seasonal service begins December 17, running until March 28, 2022.

“We’re ready to return to our first seasonal destination since restarting operations in September,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “Mont-Tremblant was among Porter’s first destinations when the airline was founded, and our passengers enjoy the variety of winter activities it has to offer.”

In as little as 70 minutes, passengers can fly from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Mont-Tremblant International Airport. Connecting flights are also available from various Porter locations. The winter schedule includes up to four weekly flights.

Following the Government of Canada’s vaccination mandate for air passengers, all passengers over the age of 12 years and four months departing from a Canadian airport must provide proof of vaccination before boarding, effective November 30.

Porter Airlines is a regional airline headquartered at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on the Toronto Islands in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Owned by Porter Aviation Holdings, formerly known as REGCO Holdings Inc., Porter operates regularly scheduled flights between Toronto and locations in Canada and the United States using Canadian-built Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft.