24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Government News Hospitality Industry Jamaica Breaking News News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Jamaica Tourism Minister Deeply Saddened Over Trelawny Accident

19 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Are future travelers part of Generation-C?
Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed sorrow over an accident yesterday in Trelawny, which claimed the life of one person and injured several others.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The Jamaica Tourism Minister offered his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased in a tour bus crash.
  2. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the tourists who survived the accident.
  3. Five tourists were taken to the Falmouth Hosptial to receive treatment, however, the driver of the tour bus succumbed to his injuries.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of this accident and regret the loss of life and multiple injuries.  This is very unfortunate and, on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies, I offer my condolences to their families and friends of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Minister Bartlett. 

Yesterday, a bus transporting visitors to a hotel crashed with another vehicle on the Duncans Main Road in Trelawny. The five United States and two Cuban citizens were taken to the Falmouth Hospital for treatment.  The driver of the other vehicle succumbed to his injuries.

The Jamaica Tourist Board has initiated the necessary protocols and is liaising with relatives and the relevant authorities.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment