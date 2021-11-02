Jamaica Tourism Minister Deeply Saddened Over Trelawny Accident

The Jamaica Tourism Minister offered his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased in a tour bus crash. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the tourists who survived the accident. Five tourists were taken to the Falmouth Hosptial to receive treatment, however, the driver of the tour bus succumbed to his injuries.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of this accident and regret the loss of life and multiple injuries. This is very unfortunate and, on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies, I offer my condolences to their families and friends of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Minister Bartlett.

Yesterday, a bus transporting visitors to a hotel crashed with another vehicle on the Duncans Main Road in Trelawny. The five United States and two Cuban citizens were taken to the Falmouth Hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle succumbed to his injuries.

The Jamaica Tourist Board has initiated the necessary protocols and is liaising with relatives and the relevant authorities.