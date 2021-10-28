24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New Hawaii flights from Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles on Hawaiian Airlines now

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

Hawaiian Airlines is expanding once-daily service between Honolulu and Seattle and San Francisco, as well as between Kahului, Maui and Los Angeles.

  • Holiday travelers now have more options to reconnect with family or take a Hawaii vacation.
  • Hawaiian Airlines is adding new nonstop flights between the islands and the US West Coast.
  • Guests traveling between HNL and SEA will enjoy the roominess and comfort of Hawaiian’s wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.

Hawaiian Airlines is offering holiday travelers more options to reconnect with family or take a Hawaii vacation with additional nonstop flights between the islands and the US West Coast.

To meet anticipated holiday demand, Hawaiian Airlines is expanding once-daily service between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA) and San Francisco (SFO), as well as between Kahului, Maui (OGG) and Los Angeles (LAX), with the following additional flights:

Flight No.RouteHoliday Schedule*Date of Holiday AdditionsEst. DepartureTimeEst. ArrivalTime
HA 27SEA-HNL2 daily flights19-Nov-21 to 21-Nov-2127-Nov-21 to 29-Nov-2117-Dec-21 to 5-Jan-228:0012:15
HA 28HNL-SEA2 daily flights18-Nov-21 to 20-Nov-2126-Nov-21 to 28-Nov-2116-Dec-21 to 4-Jan-2221:455:30
HA 55LAX-OGG2 daily flights19-Nov-21 to 21-Nov-2127-Nov-21 to 29-Nov-2117-Dec-21 to 5-Jan-2212:0515:45
HA 56OGG-LAX2 daily flights18-Nov-21 to 20-Nov-2126-Nov-21 to 28-Nov-2116-Dec-21 to 4-Jan-2222:005:00
HA 54HNL-SFO1 daily flight Mon-Thur2 daily flights Fri-Sun18-Dec-21 to 9-Jan-2213:1520:30
HA 53SFO-HNL1 daily flight Tue-Fri2 daily flights Sat-Mon19-Dec-21 to 10-Jan-228:0011:45
* All listed routes operate once-daily before the holiday additions

Guests traveling between HNL and SEA will enjoy the roominess and comfort of Hawaiian’s wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.

Hawaiian Airlines will use its quiet and fuel-efficient narrow-body Airbus A321neo to operate the additional flights between LAX and OGG and HNL and SFO.

All guests traveling to the Hawaiian Islands must comply with the state of Hawaii’s Safe Travels program requirements.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

