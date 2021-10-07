Hawaiian Airlines moving to Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX

On October 12, Hawaiian Airlines moves from Terminal 5 and begins welcoming travelers at Terminal B at Los Angeles International Airport.

Hawaiian Airlines will have a new home at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) effective Tuesday, October 12, when it moves from Terminal 5 and begins welcoming travelers at Terminal B, also known as the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Hawaiian’s guests traveling to and from Hawai’i via LAX will enjoy a modern and comfortable facility featuring more amenities, expanded dining and shopping options and a spacious gate area.

Hawaiian Airlines offers six daily fights between LAX and the Hawaiian Islands, including thrice-daily service to Honolulu, and once-daily service to Kahului on Maui, Kona on the Island of Hawaii, and Lihue on Kauai.

“We appreciate the support of Los Angeles World Airports in our relocation to Terminal B, which will provide our guests a superior experience whether they are beginning their Hawaii vacation or returning home,” said Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations at Hawaiian Airlines.

“When Hawaiian Airlines moves into its new home at the West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal, passengers will enjoy one of the most modern and technologically advanced airport facilities in the world,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. “LAX became Hawaiian Airlines’ first U.S. mainland destination more than 35 years ago, and we look forward to continuing our long relationship connecting Hawaii with Southern California.”

Guests departing to Hawaii from LAX should set aside approximately 15 minutes to transit from the third-floor check-in counters inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal to its West Gates via an underground walkway. Hawaiian’s guests arriving at LAX from Hawaii will pick up checked bags at the first-floor baggage claim. Travelers can also connect between the West Gates and Terminals 4-8 through a sterile corridor without the need to clear additional security.