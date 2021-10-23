CDC: The definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ may need update.

US residents are considered fully vaccinated if they have two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one shot required for the Johnson & Johnson jab.

If boosters became part of the requirement to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’, many who received their shots early on will likely need to get boosters.

Boosters for every available vaccine in the US have received approval from the CDC and Food and Drug Administration, but only for eligible groups.

This may soon change.

According to Director of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, has said the agency may be adjusting the definition of being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, approved and available to booster shots.

Walensky was asked at today’s press-conference, whether those eligible for booster shots need to get the further doses to keep their full vaccination status.

“We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated,’” Walensky said, adding that as of now not all Americans are eligible for booster shots.

“We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future,” CDC director said.

The CDC has approved booster doses for all adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and seniors and immunocompromised adults for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Walensky and the CDC announced this week people could also mix and match booster shots safely. The agency also announced today that eligibility for boosters will expand in the coming months.

Walensky encouraged anyone eligible to get their booster shots, regardless of its future impact on their vaccination status.

“They are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant,” CDC Director said.

According to the latest CDC data, over 66% of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.