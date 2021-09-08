Flights from Hawaii to American Samoa on Hawaiian Airlines now

Hawaiian Airlines resumes flights to American Samoa.

Hawaiian Airlines will be offering two flights per month.

Hawaii to American Samoa route will be served by Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 aircraft.

Hawaiian Airlines is reconnecting Honolulu (HNL) and American Samoa (PPG) by resuming nonstop flights between Hawai‘i and the U.S. Territory next week. Hawaiian, which suspended its twice-weekly HNL-PPG service at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, will be offering two flights per month starting on Monday through December 20.

“We are delighted to bring American Samoa back into our network and welcome guests who have been patiently waiting for our flights to restart,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president for network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines. “As Pacific island neighbors, we understand how much our guests rely on our service and we look forward to safely reconnecting family and friends.”

Hawaiian, which provides the only regularly scheduled air link between the two island chains, paused flights for 17 months at the request of the American Samoa government. On January 13, Hawaiian began operating a series of repatriation flights to bring to American Samoa thousands of residents who had been stranded away from home in Hawaii, the U.S. mainland and beyond.

Travelers to American Samoa must follow a series of government health and safety protocols, including proof of vaccination and negative pre-travel test results. More details are available at the TALOFApass website. Guests flying to Hawaii are required to create a state of Hawai‘i Safe Travels account and upload their vaccination card or negative pre-travel test to avoid quarantine upon arrival.

Hawaiian will continue to operate the route with its 278-seat, wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft.