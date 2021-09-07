Breaking Travel News Breaking US News Business Travel Education Government News Health News News Other People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Americans don’t think the worst of the pandemic is over

14 mins ago
8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Americans’ confidence that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over has decreased to 23%.

  • 23% of Americans say the worst of COVID-19 pandemic is over.
  • 74% of Americans support wearing masks in schools.
  • 75% of Americans support wearing masks in public areas.

Results of a newly released national poll reveal that Americans’ confidence that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over has decreased to 23% entering the fall of 2021 as compared to entering summer 2021 (53%) as the highly contagious Delta variant surges. 

23% OF AMERICANS SAID THE WORST OF THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS OVER (DOWN FROM 52% IN JUNE 2021 AND 25% IN FEBRUARY 2021)

Respondents were asked if they believe the worst of the pandemic is over. Overall, 23% of respondents said yes, which tracks significantly lower than 53% in June 2021 and 25% in February 2021 through national polls. Respondents age 18-29 believe the worst is over at a higher rate (27%) than respondents age 60 and older (18%). Males believe the worst is over at a higher rate (30%) than females (17%). Respondents with the highest confidence level that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over are Republicans (36%), followed by Independents (23%) and Democrats (15%).

72% OF AMERICANS RECOMMEND ADOLESCENTS AGES 12 TO 18 GET VACCINATED

Americans were asked if they would recommend adolescents ages 12 to 18 get vaccinated with an FDA approved vaccine. 72% of respondents said yes. 90% of Democrats said yes. 66% of Independents/Other said yes. 53% of Republicans said yes.

74% OF AMERICANS SUPPORT WEARING MASKS IN SCHOOLS TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Respondents were asked if they support wearing masks in schools to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. 74% of respondents said yes. 92% of Democrats said yes. 71% of Independents/Other said yes. 50% of Republicans said yes.

75% OF AMERICANS SUPPORT WEARING MASKS IN PUBLIC AREAS TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS

Respondents were asked if they support wearing masks in public areas to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. 75% of respondents said yes. 92% of Democrats said yes. 72% of Independents/Other said yes. 52% of Republicans said yes.

