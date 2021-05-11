With vaccinations in full swing, US traveler is becoming more confident

Air travel numbers are moving upward, and the industry analysts expect to see them continue to rise as summer arrives in the northern hemisphere.

US-based travelers have almost doubled bookings to foreign destinations in April 2021, as compared to January 2021, according to data released today by online travel experts.

The latest data shows a significant increase of 89%, with 7 of the top 10 destinations showing increases of more than 100%.

Vaccinations are continuing to roll out across the USA, so the American consumer is becoming more confident where travel is concerned. This, coupled with the stringent hygiene protocols put in place by airlines and airports worldwide, is fueling rising interest in booking airline tickets to global destinations,

In April, US travelers’ top 10 destinations outside of the contiguous United States, ranked by percent of bookings increase, are Greece, showing a 337% increase in airline ticket bookings when compared to January numbers; Israel 259%; the Bahamas 203%; Jamaica 143%; the Dominican Republic 134%; Costa Rica 106%; Puerto Rico 103%; Mexico 95%; El Salvador 67% and India 19%.

The most recent information from the CDC shows that 58.5% of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is a 79% increase from slightly more than one month ago. Air travel numbers are moving upward, and the industry analysts expect to see them continue to rise as summer arrives in the northern hemisphere.