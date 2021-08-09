Sandals Resorts Gifts Caribbean Olympians Complimentary Vacations

Sandals is celebrating 2020 Olympians from the Caribbean with one complimentary no-limit one nights’ stay, in the highest room category at any Sandals or Beaches resort. Athletes get to choose the resort and will be transferred from their home if applicable via a luxury BMW. Executive Chairman Stewart said “the world’s best deserve the world’s best vacations!”

Olympians who medaled in the just-concluded staging of the Games will each receive one complimentary no-limit one nights’ stay, in the highest room category at any Sandals or Beaches resort across the region complete with luxury BMW transfers from their home, if applicable, to the resort of choice. In addition, all athletes who represented their country in the Olympics in any event will receive luxury-included four-night vacations at a Sandals Resort in their home island. The contingent from Saint Vincent will enjoy their vacation at a resort in Saint Lucia since the highly-anticipated Beaches Saint Vincent is not yet open.

Stewart first took to social media to reward Jamaica’s gold-medal-winning trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, for their historic victory in the women’s 100M finals, declaring, “the world’s best deserve the world’s best vacations!”

He later extended similar complimentary no-limit stays to all subsequent medal winners from Jamaica, the Bahamas and Grenada and is now further extending the offer to all Tokyo Olympics athletes from Jamaica, Grenada, The Bahamas, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and Antigua.

Commenting on the teams’ exceptional accomplishments to make it to the Olympics and to stand on the podium, Stewart said, “It takes a great amount of sacrifice, hard work, dedication and consistency to even make it to the Olympics. Our Caribbean athletes have shown admirable grit, tenacity and a fighting spirit and as a Caribbean brand, entirely committed to the development of the region and showcasing our regional talent, we are beyond proud of every single athlete who went out there to represent their country.”

He continued, “I’ve been saying it throughout the games, and I will continue to say it, ‘the world’s best deserve the world’s best,’ and we cannot wait to roll out our red carpet for all our Olympians when their schedules allow.”

The athletes are set to receive complimentary stays for outstanding performances and fortitude in an Olympics that has faced delays and uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart added, “These games and the performances our athletes have delivered have been just what we need to lift our collective spirits. We can never thank our athletes enough for everything they do for their countries, and we cannot express enough what it means to all of us, but we are certainly going to make sure they have the best vacation experience of their lives when they redeem their well-earned prizes at Sandals Resorts.”