New Tourist Safety Device of Spanish Police for Camino de Santiago Pilgrimmage

“Protegemos el Camino: Año Jubilar 2021-2022” literally means, We Protect the Way: Jubilee Year 2021-2022. A new program aims to protect Camino de Santiago so that pilgrims and tourists can enjoy a safer environment. In addition, and as a novelty, the national police post along the way will also be an official center for stamping credentials.

The Director General of the National Police, Francisco Pardo Piqueras, presented the program “Protegemos el Camino: Año Jubilar 2021-2022” which aims to guarantee the safety of pilgrims who travel the different stages of the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

From the offices of the National Police, there will be policemen stationed along the way who will serve as a contact point with the pilgrims and who will collaborate with the institutions and agencies involved. These stations will become official centers for the stamping of credentials, a necessary requirement for obtaining “la Compostela” once they have completed the Camino.

The information and material include a QR code for quick access to the space that is dedicated to the website of the National Police, policia.es, to promote a safe Jacobean Year in Spain. In it, pilgrims will find safety tips, the geolocation of the nearest police station, the stamping points grouped by the route, and the possibility to download the stamping card. The emergency number is 091.

Police officers from other countries, mainly from Germany, France, Italy, and Portugal, will continue to patrol with members of the National Police to assist foreign pilgrims and tourists. Their functions will be, inter alia, to carry out patrols, preferably on foot, but also in vehicles, to prevent crime on public roads.

They will also make contact with citizens in general and, in particular, with tourists of their nationality to assist them in the translation work and to help and support them in complaints. The foreign police officers will patrol in their national service uniform.

The National Police make these recommendations: