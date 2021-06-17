Almost half of Brits plan a holiday in Spain this summer

41% of Brits said that they would be willing to undertake a ten-day home quarantine plus testing in order to travel internationally.

48% of Brits would consider taking a holiday to Spain this summer

Similar numbers would consider travelling to other hot spot ‘amber’ destinations

Three quarters of Brits are prepared to be vaccinated in order to travel internationally

New research has found that almost half (48%) of Brits would consider taking a holiday to Spain this summer, with almost two thirds – 64% – saying that they are considering it in the 18-34 age group and 52% of those aged 35-54.

Other top destinations being considered by Brits this summer are Italy and Portugal both at 46%; while 45% are considering Greece and 42% are thinking about a holiday in France. Outside of Europe, 37% of respondents said that they would contemplate a holiday to the USA this summer.

All these destinations are currently rated as amber by the British government. This means COVID-19 tests and self-isolation are required by travelers on return to the UK. With many destinations also requiring vaccination passports for entry, almost three quarters (74%) of Brits claimed they are prepared to complete a full vaccination program in order to travel internationally this summer.

Based on the current amber requirements for a ten-day home quarantine plus testing, 41% of Brits said that they would be willing to undertake this in order to travel internationally. Half of the respondents (50%) claimed that they would be willing to complete a quarantine for five days as well as the required COVID-19 tests, whilst just 19% are prepared to fulfil an enforced hotel quarantine for ten days at the cost of £1,750 (the current requirement for red list countries).

The great news is that as expected, there is still a huge appetite for international travel this summer. It’s clear from our research that the vast majority of Brits are willing to be fully vaccinated in order to travel internationally. It’s reassuring to hear today that the U.K. government is planning to make overseas summer holidays a reality for fully vaccinated Britons.