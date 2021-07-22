New NYC Event Venue with New Sales Leader

The Glasshouse is a private event space in Manhattan in New York City that will open in September of 2021. This new event venue will serve as the flagship venue for the company. The new Sales Director brings more than 20 years of experience in the event industry to his new post at this new location.

Ramsawack joins the management team of Jack Guttman, Alex Holiday and Megan Lerchenmuller to launch the company’s new flagship event space at 660 12th Avenue, New York City. The new waterfront Glasshouse joins the company’s 13-year-old Glasshouse Chelsea, offering event spaces.

Kevin Ramsawack brings more than 20 years of experience in the event industry from his long tenure at Neuman’s Kitchen special event and corporate caterers in New York and Philadelphia. Most recently Vice President of Sales and Events, Ramsawack was responsible for strategic planning and business development along with management of the company’s sales, service, and marketing teams.