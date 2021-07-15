Latest US, UK, EU advice to the Kingdom of Eswatini echoed by African Tourism Board

Misinformation on social media is blamed for the violence in the Kingdom of Eswatini according to Government sources. Political experts think the situation has been made worse by foreign insurgents due to the fact that Eswatini is recognizing the Republic of China known as Taiwan over the Peoples Republic of China with the Capital in Beijing.

Protests and looting has been recorded in the African Kingdom of Eswatini. The Eswatini people have been demanding democracy. This first peaceful attempt was ruined by criminal elements taking advantage of the fragile situation to loot, rob, and kill. This was responded to with more violence. According to a government source, a sense of stability has returned and HM King Mswati called for a Sibaya. The African Tourism Board is headquartered in Eswatini and echoed the joint statement issued by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom calling for calm and a constructive dialogue between all parties.

Located between South Africa and Mozambique, the country has suffered what Amnesty International has defined as a “full-frontal assault on human rights” as the monarchy desperately attempts to hold on to power.

Tourism and cultural events are a major currency earner for this unique African destination.



As one of the few remaining monarchies in Africa, culture and heritage are deeply engrained in all aspects of Swazi life, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all who visit. This is the slogan on the Eswatini Tourism Promotion Website.

HM King Mswati King’s call to Sibaya for Friday has been met with mixed reactions from members of the public.

According to the Times of Swaziland, some said they were happy that the King may finally address the nation following the pro-democracy protests which culminated in violence, looting, and destruction of property. Others said they believed that it was too soon to address the nation, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic third wave.

The King made the call for Sibaya through Indvuna Themba Ginindza in a press conference held at Ludzidzini Royal Residence yesterday. The King said all emaSwati should be seated inside the cattle byre by 10 am. The King said the Sibaya proceedings would be broadcast live so that those who could not make it to the venue could follow from the comfort of their homesteads through all media channels. The Monarch emphasized that those who would be following the proceedings through the media channels should listen attentively to what would be said.