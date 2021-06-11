The special bond between the African Tourism Board and the Kingdom of Eswatini

The African Tourism Board and the Kingdom of Eswatini had established a very special winning partnership from the start of ATB at the World Travel Market in Cape Town in 2019 African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube is in the Kingdom today and received a very warm welcome by the Hon. Min Moses Vilakati, and Eswatini Tourism Authority CEO and Linda Nxumalo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Eswatini Tourism Authority.

The Hon. Minister M. Vilaki of the Kingdom of Eswatini, heading Tourism and Environmental Affairs, was hosted by the African Tourism Board Executive Chairman Mr. Cuthbert Ncube. The official visit by the ATB Chair cemented the special relationship the African Tourism Board has with Eswatini. Eswatini joined the African Tourism Board at the organization’s official birth in 2019 at the World Travel Market in Cape Town.

The Hon. Minister for Eswatini, Moses Vilikati, decorated Mr. Mcube with the welcoming symbol of the Kingdom.

The African Tourism Board and the Kingdom of Eswatini established a very special winning partnership from the start of ATB at the World Travel Market in Cape Town in 2019. African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube is in the Kingdom today and received a very warm welcome from the Hon. Minister Moses Vilakati, the Eswatini Tourism Authority CEO, and from Linda Nxumalo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Eswatini Tourism Authority.

ATB executive and former Minister of Tourism for Zimbabwe, Dr. Walter Mzembi, commented: “Excellent job, Chairman. The Kingdom of Eswatini has been a strong and consistent supporter of ATB. Bravo to Minister Vilakati and team for the excellent reception.

Eswatini, officially the Kingdom of Eswatini and sometimes written in English as eSwatini, is formerly and still commonly known in English as Swaziland. It is a landlocked country in Southern Africa and is bordered by Mozambique to its northeast and South Africa to its north, west, and south.

The Kingdom of Eswatini is a special place in the world. One of the few countries in the world with an absolute monarchy, His Majesty the King, Mswai III, understands the importance of tourism and culture for his country and his subjects. He sees tourism as a priority towards the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A small country with a big heart and warm friendly people aptly describes Eswatini (Swaziland) – a country that is one of the few remaining monarchies in Africa and embraces and upholds its own unique and ancient traditions. Both the monarchy and the people of Eswatini actively maintain and preserve a remarkable cultural heritage that is probably unmatched anywhere in Africa. Visitors can get a better idea of traditional African culture here than pretty much anywhere else in the region, and what is seen, including spectacular festivals, has not simply been resuscitated for the tourist dollar but is the real deal.

The famous Umhlanga (Reed Dance) and Incwala are traditional ceremonies that involve tens of thousands of Swazi people and attract visitors from all over the world. But traditional attire, ceremonies, and dancing are to be found throughout the country at all times of the year.

The Swazi people are proud and extremely friendly people. They welcome visitors with a beaming smile and take pleasure in showing off their beautiful country. As well as a number of community-run tourism initiatives, visitors are able to experience daily life in Eswatini by calling in at a local homestead or village where they will be made very welcome. Alternatively, Mantenga Cultural Village is an excellent working reconstruction of a traditional homestead from around the 1850s, which gives an experience of all the complexities and nuances of traditional Swati life, as well as a quite tremendous dancing display by a group that tours the world.

