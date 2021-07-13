IMEX America Registration Shows Positive Surge

Just one month after registration went live for IMEX America in Las Vegas this November, hosted buyer demand is higher than it was at the same point in 2019, which was a record.

An international range of exhibitors are contracting week on week and span all sectors of the industry but particularly North America. IMEX America is set to play a significant role in destination business recovery. The event takes place this November 9-11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Buyer registration is quickly gaining pace with hosted buyers registering in strong numbers. There is similar buoyancy among exhibitors too, adding up to positive momentum in the run up to our live show, IMEX America.” Ray Bloom, chairman of the IMEX Group, welcomes the surge in registrations ahead of the show this November.

Alongside the buyers, an international range of exhibitors are contracting week on week and span all sectors of the industry but particularly North America. They include destinations such as Canada, Italy, Boston, Atlanta, Argentina, Hawaii and Puerto Rico; together with hotel groups Four Seasons, Wyndham Hotel Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Associated Luxury Hotels International.

Ray Bloom continues: “Having talked to our buyers and exhibitors we know that IMEX America is set to play a significant role in their business recovery as well as offering their teams the chance to reconnect after a tough year. Our team is busy working behind the scenes to deliver a show full of memorable moments as well as the substantial opportunities to do business that underpin all of our live shows.”

IMEX America takes place November 9-11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8. To register – for free – click here.

For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here.

www.imexamerica.com

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.