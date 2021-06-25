A full free program of learning runs throughout the IMEX America show, beginning each day with MPI keynotes – a series of movers and shakers from outside the business event industry who will each bring their unique world view to the event.

First up to speak at IMEX America MPI keynotes will be an award-winning Harvard-trained doctor. Next in the line-up, is one who holds the distinction as the “most likeable authors in the world.” Finally, the founder of a global dance movement. These are the keynote speakers at IMEX America in Las Vegas this November.

IMEX AMERICA MPI keynotes

• Dr. Shimi Kang is an award-winning Harvard-trained doctor, media expert and lecturer on human motivation. With 20 years of clinical experience and extensive research in the science that lies behind optimizing human intelligence, Shimi is set to provide practical tools to cultivate the key 21st-century skills of resilience, connection, creativity, and more.

IMEX America Smart Monday keynotes spotlight a doctor, dancer and digital guru 5

Shimi Kang

• Best-selling author Erik Qualman will explore “socialnomics” – the implications of social media in our daily lives, and how businesses can harness its power. His cutting-edge digital advice has been used by organizations including the National Guard and NASA and led to him being voted one of the ‘most likeable authors in the world’.

IMEX America Smart Monday keynotes spotlight a doctor, dancer and digital guru 6

Erik Qualman

• As co-founder and CEO of a global dance movement, Radha Agrawal knows what it takes to build a community. Daybreaker, an early morning dance and wellness movement, holds events in 25 cities around the world with a community of almost half a million people and Radha will share how she brought together this powerful, dance-loving tribe.

IMEX America Smart Monday keynotes spotlight a doctor, dancer and digital guru 7

Radha Agrawal

The learning starts at Smart Monday

Smart Monday, powered by MPI, is the launch pad for IMEX’s education program at IMEX America. Taking place on November 8, Smart Monday is a full day of learning before the show opens November 9 – 11. The program has been reengineered to reflect the changing needs of event professionals with a firm focus on building back better.

Among the speakers are: Janet Sperstad, Faculty Director, Event Management Business Solutions at Madison College; Guy Bigwood, Managing Director of the Global Destination Sustainability Movement and author of IMEX’s Regenerative Revolution report; and David Allison, founder of Valuegraphics, a values-driven and common sense approach to marketing.

There will also be sessions from IAEE, EIC and MPI, plus She Means Business which gathers female leaders to further the conversation around diversity and equality in the business events sector.

Annette Gregg, SVP of Experience at MPI, comments: “We are thrilled once again to be the strategic educational partner for IMEX America, programming Smart Monday and the daily keynotes. We’ve put together a balanced and high impact selection of speakers that addresses personal and professional development. We look forward to another successful IMEX America for our events community.”

“Our learning program has always been a cornerstone of IMEX America,” explains Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group. “Never more so than this year when business event professionals crave the resources and connections to navigate a markedly different business landscape. We’re proud to partner with MPI to present a fantastic series of keynotes, all experts in their field, sharing fresh views on human behavior from many angles. Driving desired behaviors, as we know, sits at the heart of all event planning and execution.”

Further details about the full Smart Monday program will be revealed soon.

Registration is now open for IMEX America taking place 9 – 11 November at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on 08 November. To register – for free – click here.

www.imexamerica.com

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.