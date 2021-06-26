Delta variant spreading in Hawaii as 30,000 travelers arrive daily at state airports

30,000 visitors or more are arriving in Hawaii on some days, while the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus becomes a concern for the Hawaii Department of Health.

Starting July 8, vaccinated visitors can travel to Hawaii without restrictions, despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in the Aloha State. The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) has detected a total of 13 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant of concern. The Delta variant has been found on O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i Island.

Delta Variant Spreading in Hawaii becomes a concern

As of today, nine cases of the Delta variant have been detected on O‘ahu, two on Maui, one on Kaua‘i, and one on Hawai‘i island. This number is expected to double every 10-14 days.