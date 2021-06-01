Auto Draft

Switzerland may close Geneva airspace during US-Russia presidential summit

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
No final decision on airspace closure has been made yet, Swiss official said, adding that ‘preparations are continuing.’

  • It is expected that the US and Russian presidents will meet in Geneva on June 16, 2021
  • Possibly Geneva airspace will be closed and monitored
  • US President Joe Biden said that he would press Putin on human rights abuses

The spokesperson for the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport said that Switzerland’s government authorities are considering the possibility of closing the airspace over the city of Geneva during the US-Russia presidential summit on June 16, 2021. No final decision on airspace closure has been made yet, the official said, adding that ‘preparations are continuing.’

“Possibly the airspace will be closed and monitored. For now, a final decision on this score has not been made yet,” the spokesperson said.

It is expected that the US and Russian presidents will meet in Geneva on June 16, 2021. It will be the first US-Russian presidential summit since Donald Trump met Russia’s Putin in Helsinki in July 2018.

According to the Kremlin, the US and Russian leaders would discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the outlook for their development, strategic stability, and crucial issues on the international agenda, including cooperation in the struggle against the pandemic and the settlement of regional conflicts.

On May 30, US President Joe Biden said that, among other things, he would press Putin on human rights abuses.

