The British are traveling, but not on Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Etihad, or Emirates

Juergen T Steinmetz
Juergen T Steinmetz

Not only the United States but tourism leaders in Spain, Italy, Bahamas, Jamaica, Ireland, and many more countries are devastated. Even more devastated must be Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Etihad, or Emirates.Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE are on the red list in the UK making transiting and travel almost impossible.

  1. Just 12 countries and territories made the so-called “green list” in the UK
  2. After May 17, UK citizens will be allowed to book a holiday to Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Iceland, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, South Georgia, and the Sandwich Islands, St. Helena, Tristan de Cunha, and Ascension Islands.
  3. Not only the United States but tourism leaders in Spain, Italy, Bahamas, Jamaica, Ireland, and many more countries are disappointed, upset and alarmed.

The Green list issued by the UK Foreign office will be renewed every three weeks, but countries could be added or removed anytime.

The UK made it illegal for its citizens and residents to travel on holiday, and May 17 is the magic day to reverse this.

Demand for travel to Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Iceland, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, South Georgia, and the Sandwich Islands, St. Helena, Tristan de Cunha, and Ascension Islands will be enormous, and the travel and tourism industry in these countries feel rewarded, some also worried.

