The Bahamas launches virtual People-to-People experiences

Today, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is bringing the beloved People-to-People Program to the virtual stage through an online series that will create real-time connections for travelers to experience the warm hospitality and rich culture of the Bahamian people. For more than 45 years, the People-to-People Program has been connecting visitors with locals through customized experiences throughout The Islands of The Bahamas.

With vaccinations on the rise and travel confidence steadily increasing, The Bahamas is looking forward to welcoming back travelers whenever they choose to visit. However, those who are not ready to travel just yet, will be pleased to know they do not have to miss out on an authentic Bahamas experience simply because they do not get on a plane.