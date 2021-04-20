The Bahamas launches virtual People-to-People experiences

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Bahamas travel news Caribbean News etn Feature Article Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Safety & Emergencies

The Bahamas launches virtual People-to-People experiences

15 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

People-to-People experiences bring travel lovers into the homes of Bahamians to learn to dance, cook and more.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. For more than 45 years, the People-to-People Program has been connecting visitors with locals through customized experiences.
  2. People do not have to miss out on an authentic Bahamas experience simply because they do not get on a plane.
  3. Virtual sessions are curated to small intimate groups who interface live with local hosts, allowing for real conversation and authentic connection through the sharing of Bahamian culture and traditions.

Today, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is bringing the beloved People-to-People Program to the virtual stage through an online series that will create real-time connections for travelers to experience the warm hospitality and rich culture of the Bahamian people. For more than 45 years, the People-to-People Program has been connecting visitors with locals through customized experiences throughout The Islands of The Bahamas.

With vaccinations on the rise and travel confidence steadily increasing, The Bahamas is looking forward to welcoming back travelers whenever they choose to visit. However, those who are not ready to travel just yet, will be pleased to know they do not have to miss out on an authentic Bahamas experience simply because they do not get on a plane.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like