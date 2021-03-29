Manila limits International Airline Passenger Arrivals to 1,500 after record COVID numbers

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Juergen T Steinmetz

Philippines is on high alert after an enormous spike in new COVID-19 cases. Locked down and airport arrival number restricted, the city is pulling the emergency brake.

  1. February 17 Manila recorded a high 1,718 new COVID cases, on March 28 the same city recorded 10,000 new infections
  2. Authorities in Manila locked down the capital city of the Philippines
  3. Foreign travel is now restricted to 1,500 international arrivals to Manila International Airport.

Manila and neighboring regions reported 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and are putting the city under lockdown until Easter Sunday.

In addition, the Civil Aeronautics Board has issued guidelines concerning air transportation limiting the arrival of international travelers to Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to a maximum of 1,500 passengers a day.

This, however, shall subject to amendment as may be determined by the Department of Transportation.

The board has warned all airline companies operating in NAIA not to exceed the allowed capacity, otherwise, hey will be penalized pursuant to Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-01 dated 08 January 2021, issued by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB);

Domestic commercial operations shall be allowed subject to compliance with the requirements or restrictions on capacity and frequency of flights that may be imposed by all the LGUs outside of the NCR+ bubble, the board added.

