Wyndham Hotels & Resorts arrives in Cambodia

Howard Johnson by Wyndham continues its expansion in Southeast Asia with the opening of Blue Bay Sihanoukville following successful openings for the brand in China and South Korea

Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville opens along Independence Beach

Wyndham continues its growth momentum in the Asia Pacific region

Sihanoukville is a serene seaside town and fishing port on the Cambodian coast and the capital of Sihanoukville Province

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company and leading provider of hotel management services with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents, has opened its first hotel in Cambodia, the Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville, a brand new landmark on the country’s tropical coast.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Howard Johnson by Wyndham continues its expansion in Southeast Asia with the opening of Blue Bay Sihanoukville following successful openings for the brand in China and South Korea. Howard Johnson by Wyndham is a globally recognized brand with hotels in more than 320 locations across three continents: North America, South America and Asia. The 522-key upscale hotel is the latest addition to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of over 1,500 hotels across the Asia Pacific region.

“We are delighted to celebrate Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ entry into Cambodia with the opening of Howard Johnson Plaza by Wyndham Blue Bay Sihanoukville. Across Asia Pacific, we are committed to growing our portfolio in amazing destinations – such as Sihanoukville – and we are confident that the hotel’s prime location by the beach, along with its excellent amenities, will make it one of the most desirable places to stay in the city,” said Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“This is an incredible milestone opening for Wyndham and we look forward to continuing our strong growth momentum. Through our robust pipeline of franchise and management contracts across the region, we anticipate more than 100 openings in Southeast Asia in the next 3-5 years. This will further strengthen our value proposition for Wyndham Rewards members as well as that for our owners and partners,” he added.