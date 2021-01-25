Wyndham Hotels & Resorts expands in India

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opens Wyndham Ahmedabad Shela hotel in Gujarat



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries, continues to cement its presence in Gujarat with the opening of the Wyndham Ahmedabad Shela.

Serving as tranquil urban retreat, the hotel offers 65,000 square feet of meeting space spread across 34 state-of-the-art meeting rooms able to accompany up to 3,500 attendees along with its indoor and outdoor pools, spa, salon and movie theatre — all with easy access to the shopping and business hubs of Gujarat state’s largest city and commercial capital. The Wyndham Ahmedabad joins the Ramada, Hawthorn Suites and Ramada Encore brands in Gujarat upon the heels of the recent debut of the Hawthorn Suites® by Wyndham brand in Dwarka.

“The Wyndham brand is recognized around the world for providing an upscale experience and our latest addition in Ahmedabad perfectly complements our strong brand portfolio in India, increasing our presence to over 4,000 hotel rooms now open and operating,” said Nikhil Sharma, regional director Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Our teams have executed 18 new franchise agreements in India and have helped our owners break ground on the construction of 11 of these hotels which are expected to open over the next two years, in addition to helping independent owners convert their hotels to the world’s best known brands on the industry’s leading distribution and loyalty platform.”

Wyndham’s growing presence in India was recently recognized by the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards, as one of the leading hospitality development companies for India. Several Wyndham-branded properties were also awarded for achievements in their individual categories, highlighting the company’s excellence and drive.