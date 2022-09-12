Wynn Las Vegas and New Wellness Partnership

Wynn Las Vegas announces a partnership with Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero’s TB12, a holistic health and wellness company modelled and inspired by the training regimen of the famed quarterback and his longtime Body Coach. TB12 is built on the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness. The TB12 Method fully integrates these pillars, designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention to achieve longevity and pain-free living, through the help of solution-oriented Body Coach experts.

“After our successful collaboration with the Wynn for The Match back in June, it was a natural next step to make this partnership official on behalf of TB12,” said Tom Brady, TB12 co-founder. “Our TB12 Body Coaches who are the heart and soul of our business and experts in the field of health and wellness will be able to provide guests the exact blueprint of the work Alex and I have been doing together all these years. The addition of the TB12 experience to the Wynn’s already premium lineup of wellness-focused offerings is an incredible opportunity for our team to reach all guests looking to continue their health and wellness goals while traveling.”

Located within the Encore Fitness Center, the TB12 Body Coach sessions are grounded in innovative and personalized care, connecting guests one-on-one with training experts. The Body Coaches will develop a personalized treatment plan that incorporates the TB12 Method and each of the five pillars. In addition, nutritional snacks and TB12 smoothies and supplements will be available at Encore Juice Bar.

“TB12 is expanding rapidly in the marketplace and as we looked for a new partner on the West Coast, we knew the Wynn could bring forward an integrated wellness program for their visitors of all ages and level of activity,” said Grant Shriver, CEO of TB12. “We’re thrilled to bring TB12 to the Vegas strip, activating at the highest level at one of the most prestigious resorts.”

The newest addition to the lineup of wellness-focused experiences at Wynn Las Vegas, TB12 Body Coach sessions join onsite amenities that include five-star spa services, an 18-hole golf course, and NutriDrip by Clean Market, among others.

“The introduction of TB12 signifies a fresh approach to wellness at our resort,” said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “Offering guests a way to maintain their wellness goals while on-the-go demonstrates our commitment to providing unique amenities not found anywhere else in Las Vegas.”

