World’s Largest Cruise Ship Set to Sail

The ‘Icon of the Seas‘, Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, is set for its inaugural voyage on January 27, 2024, surpassing the ‘Wonder of the Seas’ as the world’s largest cruise ship.

The ‘Icon of the Seas’ features 18 passenger decks, seven swimming pools, and over 40 restaurants and bars, accommodating 5,610 guests with a gross tonnage of 250,800.

The ship includes eight distinct “neighbourhoods” offering unique experiences, entertainment, and dining options. Notably, Thrill Island within these neighbourhoods holds several records, such as the largest cruise ship water park, the first open free-fall slide at sea, and the industry’s tallest drop slide.

The ‘Icon of the Seas’ will embark on year-round seven-night cruises from Miami, with all routes including a stop at CocoCay in The Bahamas. It’s Royal Caribbean’s inaugural ship equipped with fuel cell technology, running on liquefied natural gas (a clean-burning fuel), marking the company’s most eco-friendly vessel yet.

Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International’s president and CEO, described the ‘Icon of the Seas’ as the culmination of over 50 years of providing memorable experiences.

He emphasized the ship as a bold commitment to cater to the increasing preference for experiential vacations, allowing families and friends to bond and enjoy their own adventures.