World’s best countries for duty-free shopping

When it comes to pricier things like designer shoes and clothes, electronics, jewelry, high-tech gadgets duty-free shopping can result in some serious savings.

So, which countries and products offer the best tax-free savings to savvy travelers?

New research reveals the best countries for duty-free shopping, ahead of the summer holidays.

The study analyzed the prices of the most popular duty-free purchases, from Toblerone to Marc Jacobs Daisy. Averages of these products were then taken across three categories: chocolate, alcohol, and fragrances, to reveal the best countries for duty-free shopping.

The cheapest countries for chocolate:

Spain – £7.12 – $8.85 – €8.43 Malta – £7.12 – $8.85 – €8.43 Sweden – £7.24 – $9.00 – €8.57 Germany – £7.40 – $9.20 – €8.76 Finland – £7.55 – $9.39 – €8.94

Looking at the cost of three common sugary duty-free purchases, Toblerone, Ferrero Rocher and Milka Alpine Milk Tablet, Spain and Malta rank as the cheapest, charging an average of £7.12

Bars of Toblerone are a classic item to buy as a duty-free gift, and at airports in these countries you can pick one up for just $9.59. On the other hand, some airports from long-distance destinations such as Africa, South America and the Middle East often charge over $12.00!

The cheapest countries for alcohol:

Cape Verde – £15.68 – $19.50 – €18.57 Germany – £15.98 – $19.86 – €18.92 Bulgaria – £17.45 – $21.69 – €20.66 France – £17.80 – $22.13 – €21.07 Spain – £18.35 – $22.81 – €21.72

If you’re stocking up on alcohol during your trip abroad, then Cape Verde is the best place to get a good deal, with costs averaging $18.81. Here a liter bottle of Jack Daniel’s costs just over $23.99 but you can pick up a liter of vodka or gin for around $14.40! These prices vary quite considerably around the rest of the world with the average for these three products reaching almost $41.99 in the Dominican Republic.

The cheapest countries for fragrance:

Morocco – £68.96 – $85.73 – €81.64 Spain – £70.89 – $88.14 – €83.93 France – £73.32 – $89.91 – €85.62 Nigeria – £73.02 – $90.79 – €86.45 Germany – £74.84 – $93.05 – €88.61

The cheapest nation for fragrances is Morocco, at $85.73. Morocco is the joint cheapest country when it comes to a bottle of Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle, as well as the second cheapest for Dior’s J’Adore fragrance.

Further Study Insights:

The most expensive countries for duty-free shopping include Kenya and Ghana.

The best country for tax-free shopping on average is Croatia, at 17.12%.

The best products for tax-free shopping are luxury watches, such as the TAG Heuer Carrera, which currently retails for £18,250 in the UK, but you can save around 15.5% across the continent.