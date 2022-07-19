Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Cruises Culinary Culture Destination Entertainment gourmet Hospitality Industry Luxury Music News People Resorts Responsible Romance Weddings Shopping Technology Tourism Travel Wire News

World’s best countries for duty-free shopping

by Harry Johnson
The study analyzed the prices of the most popular duty-free purchases, from Toblerone to Marc Jacobs Daisy

When it comes to pricier things like designer shoes and clothes, electronics, jewelry, high-tech gadgets duty-free shopping can result in some serious savings.

So, which countries and products offer the best tax-free savings to savvy travelers?

New research reveals the best countries for duty-free shopping, ahead of the summer holidays.

The study analyzed the prices of the most popular duty-free purchases, from Toblerone to Marc Jacobs Daisy. Averages of these products were then taken across three categories: chocolate, alcohol, and fragrances, to reveal the best countries for duty-free shopping.  

The cheapest countries for chocolate:

  1. Spain – £7.12 – $8.85 – €8.43
  2. Malta – £7.12 – $8.85 – €8.43
  3. Sweden – £7.24 – $9.00 – €8.57
  4. Germany – £7.40 – $9.20 – €8.76
  5. Finland – £7.55 – $9.39 – €8.94

Looking at the cost of three common sugary duty-free purchases, Toblerone, Ferrero Rocher and Milka Alpine Milk Tablet, Spain and Malta rank as the cheapest, charging an average of £7.12

Bars of Toblerone are a classic item to buy as a duty-free gift, and at airports in these countries you can pick one up for just $9.59. On the other hand, some airports from long-distance destinations such as Africa, South America and the Middle East often charge over $12.00!

The cheapest countries for alcohol:

  1. Cape Verde – £15.68 – $19.50 – €18.57
  2. Germany – £15.98 – $19.86 – €18.92
  3. Bulgaria – £17.45 – $21.69 – €20.66
  4. France – £17.80 – $22.13 – €21.07
  5. Spain – £18.35 – $22.81 – €21.72

If you’re stocking up on alcohol during your trip abroad, then Cape Verde is the best place to get a good deal, with costs averaging $18.81. Here a liter bottle of Jack Daniel’s costs just over $23.99 but you can pick up a liter of vodka or gin for around $14.40! These prices vary quite considerably around the rest of the world with the average for these three products reaching almost $41.99 in the Dominican Republic.

The cheapest countries for fragrance: 

  1. Morocco – £68.96 – $85.73 – €81.64
  2. Spain – £70.89 – $88.14 – €83.93
  3. France – £73.32 – $89.91 – €85.62
  4. Nigeria – £73.02 – $90.79 – €86.45
  5. Germany – £74.84 – $93.05 – €88.61

The cheapest nation for fragrances is Morocco, at $85.73. Morocco is the joint cheapest country when it comes to a bottle of Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle, as well as the second cheapest for Dior’s J’Adore fragrance.

Further Study Insights:

  • The most expensive countries for duty-free shopping include Kenya and Ghana. 
  • The best country for tax-free shopping on average is Croatia, at 17.12%.
  • The best products for tax-free shopping are luxury watches, such as the TAG Heuer Carrera, which currently retails for £18,250 in the UK, but you can save around 15.5% across the continent. 
