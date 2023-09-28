Wizz Air’s Strategy to Dominate Europe

The airline chief said these 2 airlines will mainly operate the intra-European connection network» with short to medium route radius served by predominantly latest generation aircraft with low environmental impact.

To date, Wizz Air is already among the top 10 airlines operating in Europe with 45 million passengers transported, 8,000 employees, and an average of 900 flights per day.

The conditions for an increasingly prominent presence in Italy are all there. Wizz Air can already count on 5 operational bases in Italy (Rome Fiumicino, Milan Malpensa, Venice, Catania, and Naples), and last year, the carrier transported over 12 million passengers.

Wizz Air plans to operate with the new Airbus A321 XI-Rs (it has ordered 47 aircraft) with a capacity of 239 seats on board which could serve numerous domestic and intra-European routes.

In presenting the strategies for the next few years in Budapest, Varadi specified: “Precisely thanks to the entry of these new aircraft into the fleet, Wizz Air will be able to continue its development plan.”

“But it will not focus on transatlantic routes towards the states, but rather on routes towards the Middle East, Asia, India, and Africa which represent markets with great potential.”

Obviously, the core business will remain Europe and all the main intra-European routes on which Wizz Air expects to be able to compete with Ryanair, the main competitor with which it will share growing market shares. All this, Varadi himself clarified, is “without acquisitions but through a consolidation of its fleet and an adequate strengthening of the workforce.”